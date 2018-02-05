Giants Steal the Super Bowl Show with Catchy Celebration Ad Spot

The night might have belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles, who topped the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl XLII, but one of the Eagles most intense rivals ended up stealing the show.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Landon Collins and the Giants offensive linemen secretly taped a 60-second commercial spot last fall on behalf of the NFL to celebrate touchdown celebrations.

The ad, which debuted after the third quarter, is entitled “Time of Their Lives” and is a musical number set to the iconic dance scene from the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

In the ad, produced by Grey New York last month, Manning and Beckham are seen practicing a route which results in a touchdown for Beckham. They celebrate the touchdown by dancing to the movie’s hit song, “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

Giants offensive linemen Brett Jones, John Greco, Chad Wheeler, D.J. Fluker, and John Jerry all make a cameo appearance as backup dancers to Manning. Collins meanwhile delivers the memorable line, “Let them dance” when an actor portraying a coach attempts to break up the celebration.

The dance, choreographed by Stephanie Klemons from the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hamilton,” ends with Beckham sprinting toward Manning in slow motion as Manning lifts Beckham in the air over his head to recreate the movie’s climactic scene.

The spot ends with the tagline: “To all the touchdowns to come,” acknowledging the fun and personality that players have not only brought to their celebrations this year, but also for seasons to come.

While the ad was the buzz around the NFL, some people weren’t pleased that the 3-13 Giants were chosen for the ad.

Manning and his offensive linemen also appeared in an earlier, 10-second teaser where the quarterback is huddled up with his offensive linemen trying to convince them to do a thumb war celebration each time the team scores.