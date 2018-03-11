Giants Terminate CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s Contract

After failing to reach a contract restructure with cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the New York Giants have terminated the veteran’s contract.

The 31-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie was due to make $6.5 million in base salary in the final year of his contract with the team.

However, the Giants were unwilling to carry his $8.5 million cap figure for 2018 after Rodgers-Cromartie’s production dropped last year and sought to negotiate a pay cut with the veteran cornerback.

Rodgers-Cromartie, who moved to the slot cornerback position last year, was one of three cornerbacks suspended by the team last year, the others being Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple. However, Rodgers-Cromartie, who started five games, recorded just 48 total tackles , his second lowest total with the Giants, and just one pass defensed a year after he had recorded 21.

In 2017, Rodgers-Cromartie also failed to record an interception for the first time since 2011.

With Rodgers-Cromartie now an ex-Giant and Ross Cockrell set to hit free agency, the Giants suddenly have a glaring need at a position that initially looked stacked.