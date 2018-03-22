Giants Terminate Dwayne Harris’ Contract

The New York Giants roster shakeup continued Thursday afternoon with the team announcing it has terminated the contract of receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris.

Harris, who was coming off a season-ending leg injury, carried a $4.05 million cap hit for 2018. Assuming Harris passed a physical and did not require an injury settlement, the Giants will save $2.45 million on the transaction and eat $1.6 million of dead money (the remaining two years of Harris’ prorated signing bonus accelerating into this year’s cap).

The 30-year-old Harris, who last year took a pay cut to remain on the Giants roster, averaged 20.9 yards on nine kickoff returns and 6.9 yards on seven punt returns in the first five games of last season before suffering a broken foot to end his year.

He had made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2016 thanks to his coverage skills but hadn’t come close to being the return threat he was in 2015 when he returned two kicks for touchdowns and averaged 28.7 yards on kickoffs and 10.0 yards on punts.

Harris, who also contributed to the Giants offense in the first year of his Giants contract (2015) with 36 receptions for 396 yards and four touchdowns, had seen that role dry up in the last two seasons.

Harris’ spot on the roster was shaky to begin with given that his production didn’t match his contract, but with the having signed Cody Latimer in free agency last week, that likely sealed the deal.