Giants to Sign LB Connor Barwin

The New York Giants are adding some extra experience to their linebacker corps.

Connor Barwin, a nine-year veteran who began his career with Houston before jumping over to the Eagles in 2013 and then the Rams last year, announced via Twitter that he’s agreed to terms with the Giants two days before the team is set to welcome its entire team for the start of training camp.

I’m excited to announce I’ve agreed to terms with the New York Football Giants. Let’s go G-Men! #GiantsPride — Connor Barwin (@ConnorBarwin98) July 23, 2018

Barwin, 6-4, 255 pounds, has appeared in 127 NFL games and has 264 career tackles. He’s also recorded 55.5 sacks, 40 passes defensed and one interception over his career.

Barwin, primarily an outside linebacker, posted career-highs in tackles (64) and sacks (14.5) in 2014 as a member of the Eagles, a year which cumulated in his lone career Pro Bowl berth.

Barwin reunites with Bill McGovern, the Giants linebackers coach who held the same title with he Eagles from 2013-2015, in New York.

The Giants have an open roster spot after placing defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh on the Reserve/Nonfootball Illness list Sunday.