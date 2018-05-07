Giants Waive 5 Players

The New York Giants have waived five players ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The five players are safety Ryan Murphy, guard Damien Mama, wide receiver Canaan Severin, running back Terrell Watson and punter Austin Rehkow.

Of the five, only Murphy played in at least one regular-season game for the Giants, that coming last year when he participated in the last three games of the regular season.

Rehkow, signed New Year’s Day, became expendable after the Giants traded for Riley Dixon. Mama was signed last Dec. 12 off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, but didn’t appear in any games.

Severin was in the Giants training camp last year, catching four passes for 43 yards in the 2017 preseason. He was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Dec. 27 and to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 1.

Watson, who has 36 rushing yards in 11 NFL games, was signed by the Giants on Jan. 24.

Before making these transactions, the Giants would have had just four openings for undrafted free agents. They will now have nine.