Giants Waive RB Paul Perkins

The Giants have waived running back Paul Perkins with a non-football injury.

Perkins has been sidelined this spring with a pectoral injury suffered prior to the start of the team’s offseason conditioning program last month, an injury for which he underwent surgery.

Because the injury happened prior to the start of the offseason program, it is a non-football injury (NFI).

Perkins, the Giants’ fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2016, played in 25 regular-season games with five starts. He has recorded 153 carries for 546 yards (3.6-yard avg.), with a long run of 22 yards. He also recorded 23 receptions for 208 yards (9.0-yard avg.). with a long of 67 yards.

Perkins appeared in the Giants 2016 postseason game against the Packers in the Wild Card, rushing for 30 yards on 10 attempts and caught three passes for 27 yards.