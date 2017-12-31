HEAD COACHING SEARCH | Eagles DC Jim Schwartz Reportedly on Giants Interview Wish List

As promised by New York Giants co-owner John Mara, the team is expected to hit the ground running Monday in its search for its next head coach.

Per an ESPN report, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is among those names with experience who are expected to be interviewed by the team in the coming week.

The Eagles have a first round bye in the postseason. According to the NFL Schedule of important dates, assistant coaches of clubs who have first round byes may interview with other clubs through the conclusion of the Wild Card games, which end January 7.

Schwartz held a 29-51 as head coach of the Detroit Lions. He helped turn around a winless Lions team by getting them to the playoffs three years into his head coaching tenure, but otherwise posted losing seasons in four of his five years with the Lions.

Mara said Friday following the team’s introduction of new general manager Dave Gettleman that while prior head coaching experience was desirable, it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker if the right person came along.

“You’re looking for someone who has intelligence, but leadership qualities, too,” Mara said. “Somebody that’s going to be able to command the room when he stands up there in front of that team. And we don’t have any preconceived notion about whether it has to be an offensive or a defensive coach. Ideally, it will be somebody with previous head coaching experience, but that doesn’t have to be the case, either.”

Pat Shurmur, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, has also been mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate for the Giants.

However, unless the Vikings lock up the second seed in the NFC playoff hunt, the Giants would have to wait until the Vikings were either eliminated from the postseason or until the week of the divisional playoffs through January 14 when teams who are still alive in the hunt may make their assistant coaches available for interviews.