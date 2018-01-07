HEAD COACHING SEARCH UPDATE: Carolina DC Steve Wilks Reportedly Set to Interview Monday

KEY QUESTIONS FOR STEVE WILKS

This is perhaps the first question hat should be asked of the defensive-minded Wilks.

With the Giants in a position to potentially draft a franchise quarterback at No. 2 and with second-year man Davis Webb still on the roster as a potential heir to long-time starter Eli Manning, the answer to this question could very well be a make-or-break proposition.

Wilks’ suggestions for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach will likely go a long way toward answering this question.

How do he plan to help the young talent that went astray this season?

The Giants had some disciplinary issues on the defensive side of the ball, most notably second-year cornerback Eli Apple, who in addition to a suspension, was benched and fined this season for various infractions.

Apple has far too much talent to kick to the curb, but it’s clear that the previous Giants leadership either struggled to help him deal with his personal issues or chose to not do so. If Wilks is hired what kind of plan would he have in in place to help Apple not only get back on track talent wise, but also to repair the locker room.

The same can probably be said of left tackle Ereck Flowers, who denied a NFL report claiming there was”serious concern” about his attitude leading up to that game. Both Flowers and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo claimed that Flowers was inactive due to a groin injury, but remember, this was a guy who as a rookie played through a high ankle sprain that some believe was far worse.

What’s his plan for helping Odell Beckham Jr. mature?

Forget any talk about trading Beckham, a wildly talented receiver. However, the histrionics that have punctuated Beckham’s short tenure with this team such as the dog peeing incident which drew Mara’s involvement, have to stop because they are creating distractions for a team that’s otherwise trying to be all about football.

How would he fix the defense?

The Giants 2017 defense had most of the same personnel from the year prior when it finished as a top-10 unit overall, and a top-5 unit against the run and in fewest points allowed.

The unit was supposed to be better this year given its experience, but instead, the sacks never came, the Giants finishing tied for 29th in this category with 27.0 (down from the 35.0 posted in 2016) and the interceptions dropping from 17 to 13.

If rushing the passer and stopping the run are staples to a winning franchise, Wilks better have some ideas on how to get the Giants defense back to the level it played at in those categories in 2016.