HEAD COACHING UPDATE: Giants Interview Steve Spagnuolo

The New York Giants confirmed they interviewed interim head coach/defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for the head coaching job.

Spagnuolo met with co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams. Steve Tisch, the team’s chairman and other co-owner, will meet the head coaching candidates at a later stage in the process.

RELATED New York Giants Head Coaching Search Breakdown and Analysis

SPAGNUOLO SNAPSHOT

Spagnuolo, 58, is a 36-year coaching veteran, including 19 in the NFL. He has been a part of coaching staffs that have made nine playoff appearances, won six division titles, played in five conference championship games, earned two conference titles and won a Super Bowl.

Pros: Has prior head coaching experience, including four seasons with the Rams and the four games this year with the Giants. He is 11-41 as a head coaching experience. … By retaining Spagnuolo, the Giants defense, which was injury plagued tin 2017, would presumably stay in the same scheme and have a chance to build on what it started in 2016 when it finished in the top 10 overall, against the run and in lowest points allowed. … Spagnuolo is universally liked and respected in the organization. He is also a known commodity to general manager Dave Gettleman, who was with the Giants during Spagnuolo’s first tenure with the team in 2007 and 2008. … Has a pleasant and professional demeanor when dealing with the media.

Cons: Spagnuolo’s head coaching record is of concern as was how he handled the budding feud between two of his defensive players, safety Landon Collins and cornerback Eli Apple. … Spagnuolo is technically a holdover from the two prior coaching staffs, having served as the defensive coordinator at the end of Tom Coughlin’s era and for Ben McAdoo. … On a larger scale, while the injuries to his defense weren’t his fault, that he was unable to come up with ways to work around the talent drop offs is of concern.

Odds He Gets the Job: Probably less than 10 percent. Spagnuolo interviewed for the position before when Coughlin left and lost out to McAdoo, an inexperienced head coaching candidate at the time. Retaining Spagnuolo would also fly in the face of the sweeping changes that the organization is in desperate need of making after a horrible 2017 season. Spagnuolo is a good man and a fine coach, but It’s high time the franchise sweeps out what remains of Coughlin’s coaching staff that was carried over by McAdoo and start fresh.