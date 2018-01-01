HEAD COACHING UPDATE | Giants Reportedly to Interview Eric Studesville

A week after going back to a past employee to fill a key role in the front office—that being Dave Gettleman as the new general manager—the New York Giants are reportedly considering another one-time employee for their vacant head coaching job.

That would be Eric Studesville, who was the Giants running backs coach under Jim Fassel in 2001-2003. Studesville, who was most recently with the Denver Broncos, serve as the team’s running backs coach from 2010-2016, its interim head coach in 2010 and its assistant head coach in 2017.

The 50-year-old Studesville was with the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50. He was also part of two AFC championship teams in 2013 and 2015 and holds a 1-3 record in his role as interim head coach.

Earlier, NY Giants notified Broncos they wanted to interview Eric Studesville for their head coaching position. Studesville now available and deserving of opportunity. He’s a good coach. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 1, 2018

Studesville was fired by the Broncos Monday so he would be available to interview immediately.