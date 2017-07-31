How Kicker Aldrick Rosas is Preparing for His Giant Opportunity

For most people, a lot can be accomplished over a short period if they buckle down and put their nose to the grind stone.

That’s exactly what New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas did in the downtime after the team’s mandatory minicamp and the start of its training camp last Thursday as he sought to prepare himself for the bigger and better things he hopes to come as the summer progresses.

Although Rosas has been training diligently for years to have a chance to make it and stay in the NFL—he said he has worked with his old high school coach, among many others—he is leaving nothing to chance.

That’s why after the Giants wrapped up their mandatory minicamp this spring, he decided to take advantage of an invitation to spend a week training under the watchful eye of a former NFL veteran kicker who knows a thing or two about kicking.

That former kicker is John Carney, who began his NFL career in 1987 as a member of the Bengals practice squad before making stops at Tampa Bay, the Rams, Chargers, Saints, Jaguars, Chiefs, Giants (in 2008), and Saints.

By the time Carney, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, had called it a career, he had racked up two Pro Bowl berths (1994 and 2008), one Super Bowl championship (XLIV, with the Saints), and earned a place on the San Diego Chargers 50th anniversary team, the club’s all-time leading scorer (1,076 points).

Carney, who opened the Carney Training Facility in Carlsbad, California, and former Giants punter Steve Weatherford, a close friend of Carney’s, personally worked with Rosas on a number of little things, ranging from nutrition, strength training and kicking technique.

“I was with John for a week and there was just so much I learned from him,” Rosas said. “He taught me little kicker hacks like how important cleats are, clothing and just the mentality of waking up and going through a practice. It was really beneficial to work with him and pick his brain.”

When Rosas wasn’t working with Carney, he had Weatherford, a renowned fitness expert, helping him with various strength and resistance training movements to help strengthen his body from top to bottom.

“Steve Weatherford—he’s a maniac in the gym,” Rosas said, smiling. “He was pushing me in the gym while Carney was helping with the technique and getting my mind right. They were like, ‘Make every rep count, and don’t count the days but make the days count.’ So I learned a lot from them.”

Rosas also learned the value of patience and taking one step at a time toward improving.

“Everything is just a slight adjustment,” he said. “One of the things John Carney taught me is that you come out and pick one thing you want to work on and you perfect it and you move on from there. So it comes down to a lot of my stance. If I do one thing right, the other stuff will follow.

Closer to home, Rosas has been working with special teams coordinator Tom Quinn, who in the spring time mentioned that one of the goals with Rosas, who stands 6’3” and weighs 221 pounds, was to get him to shorten up his stride.

“It’s minimal things that Coach Quinn and I put on the big screen to fix. We look for the little things we can fix and usually it fixes the other things we’re trying to work on,” he said.

On Sunday, Rosas got his first opportunity to kick in front of the Giants fans gathered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. He attempted four field goals, ranging from 30 to 45 yards. And he was good on three of the four, narrowly missing the final attempt from 45 yards out, according to the officials who worked Sunday’s practice.

Whether Rosas actually missed that last kick is still up for debate.

“I never second-guess officials–we know that,” head coach Ben McAdoo said with a slight grin after Sunday’s practice. “I thought that one snuck in there, but we’ll take a look at it.”

Rosas himself felt pretty good about making the kick, but even better about finally having the opportunity to start putting all the coaching and training he had received in the offseason to work in his quest to convince the Giants that they need not worry about their kicking game for a while.

“Yeah, you know, coming back with the team I’m anxious to get out there with out with (long snapper) Zak (DeOssie) and (holder) Brad (Wing). Get the whole operation down, get back to the confidence, the chemistry we had,” Rosas said of his opportunity.

“I thought went really well. The whole team is looking really good and everyone is just out here working. I can’t wait to get out there when my time is called and do my job.”

At some point in camp, Rosas is supposed to get a chance to work with another former Giants kicker, Lawrence Tynes, who was with the team 2007 through 2012 and who twice kicked the Giants into the Super Bowl with thrilling overtime field goals in 2007 (against the Green Bay Packers) and 2011 (against the San Francisco 49ers.)

“I’m excited to meet him,” Rosas said of Tynes. “He kicked in two Super Bowls here and everyone loves him, so it’s exciting.”

Rosas has also been getting tips here and there from former Giants punter Jeff Feagles, now a member of the team’s broadcasting crew.

As he prepares to kick in the first preseason game since last year when he was with the Titans, Rosas can also likely expect a challenge or two cooked up by McAdoo, such as making along field goal to save his teammates from having to run wind sprints.

But there will be no substitute for live game experience, according to McAdoo.

“Put 80,000 people in the stands and watch him kick–that’s the best way to put pressure on him,” McAdoo said. “There’s nothing like kicking in games, even in preseason games. That’s the best way to put pressure on him.”

Whatever the pressures might be, Rosas said he’s more than ready.

“Yeah, especially because I embrace it. I love it,” he said of the challenges that come with kicking in front of a live stadium audience. “I love the fans. At the end of the day I want to do my job and help this team win a Super Bowl.”

