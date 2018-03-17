How the Giants could benefit from the Jets-Colts trade

Oh to be New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman these days.

Gettleman, who is knee-deep in upgrading a Giants roster that last year underachieved at 3-13, is sitting pretty when it comes to next month’s draft thanks to the blockbuster trade between the Jets and the Colts where the Jets will move to No. 3 overall while the Colts will get the Jets’ first-round pick (No. 6 overall) as well as their 37th and 49th picks in this year’s draft and the Jets 2019 2nd round pick.

The Jets decision to move up no doubt means they have their eye on a quarterback they don’t expect to fall to them at No. 6.

So what does that have to do with the Giants, who as of this writing are still sitting at No. 2?

The short answer is it sweetens the pot of choices for the Giants, who could keep the pick and use it on a quarterback or they could shop the pick, move back in the first round (which would lower their rookie pool) and acquire additional picks that Gettleman can use to either move around in subsequent drafts or fill additional holes he wasn’t able to fill via free agency.

This of course assumes that the Cleveland Browns, who acquired former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a trade and who have already named the team’s starting quarterback for 2018 by head coach Hue Jackson, aren’t planning to move out of the No. 1 spot.

But back to the Giants. Gettleman didn’t rule out the possibility of trading out of the No. 2 spot, telling reporters at the combine earlier this month, “Any decision I make will be in the best interest of the New York Giants. Plain and simple. If someone makes me an offer I can’t refuse, would I move back? It depends upon who’s there.”

More recently, Gettleman told the NFL Network’s Kim Jones that when it comes to the No. 2 pick, one of the factors that goes into the decision is whether you can imagine the guy being “gold jacket (Hall of Fame) worthy.”

If the Giants were to make a trade with a quarterback-needy team, that No. 2 pick now becomes even more attractive given the Jets decision to move up.

So what could thee Giants get in a haul for that No. 2 overall pick? And who would be a viable trade partner?

There are two options.

The first is the Denver Broncos, who have the No. 6 overall pick, signed former Vikings signal caller Case Keenum to a two-year deal and general manager John Elway has already named Keenum the team’s starter. But it’s clear that Keenum is at best a place holder for whoever the next long-term quarterback will be.

Using this draft value chart, the Giants would be within reason to ask for the Broncos’ first-rounder (No. 5) and their second rounder (No. 40) as a start.

By remaining in the top-6 draft wise, assuming Cleveland the Hets and Denver all go for quarterbacks, the Giants coul have a legitiamte chance at grabbing Penn State running back Saquon Barkley or Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

The second option would be the Buffalo Bills. The Bills and Bengals made a trade that sent offensive lineman Cordy Glenn to the Bengals and which enabled them to jump up to the No. 12 spot.

The Bills also have the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s draft, and, like the Broncos, they are likely looking to draft their long-term franchise quarterback even though they did sign A.J. McCarron to a two-year deal recently.

Would the Giants be interested in dropping out of the top-10? Such a move might make sense if they can convince the Bills, who have six of the first 96 draft picks this year, to give up both of their first-round picks in this year’s draft at minimum.

While the Broncos are more desirable only because an exchange would enable the Giants to stay in the top-10, the Bills could be the more desperate of the two potential trade partners.

The Jets’ trade with the Colts, as previously noted, puts them in a fantastic position to grab their next franchise quarterback.

The Bills, who like the Jets need a long-term solution, no doubt can’t be happy at the thought of their division rivals getting ahead of them for a position they too need to address.

Thanks to the moves the Bills have made to move up the first round, they appear to be in a better position to deliver the type of haul that might just entice Gettleman and the Giants to move down in the first round for the first time since 2006 when the Giants swapped places with the Steelers in a trade that saw New York send the No. 25 overall pick to the Steelers for the No. 32 overall pick (defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka) and the Steelers’ third and fourth round picks.)

For the Bills, who can’t be happy that their AFC East division rivals (Jets) have jumped up to No. 3 which puts them in an ideal place to take a quarterback and with the price to jump up to No. 1 likely too high (such a move could cost the Bills both their first round picks this year as well as their 2019 first-round pick in 2019), they might be willing to “settle” at No. 2 which would put them one slot ahead of the Jets.