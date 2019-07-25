IMPORTANT REMINDER

Inside Football is moving its web publishing operations to the Maven publishing platform. There you will be able to find new content daily, including articles, video, and other multimedia formats.

Inside Football subscribers will also be a le to find future issues in the SUBSCRIBERS ONLY section. You will need to have a registered subscriber account to access anything marked as a SUBSCRIBER ONLY feature or if you want to participate in the forums. (You do not need to have a registered account to read the other content.)

Also, by having a registered account, you will receive free email notices every time we post new content.

Inside Football subscribers will also continue to receive their issues via email if they have selected that delivery option.

We will be forwarding the insidefootball.com domain to the new publishing platform soon, but until then, you can access the new platform by clicking on this link.

Please let us know if you have any questions.