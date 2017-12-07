INJURY REPORT | Pugh’s Return Hits a Snag

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who had hoped to return this week after missing the last three weeks with a bad back, did not practice Thursday and was sent for a MRI on his ailing back.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said he wasn’t aware of the results of the MRI, but Pugh, who briefly spoke to reporters, expressed hope that his ongoing injury would not lead to the team shutting him down for the rest of the season.

The injury comes at a bad time for Pugh, who is set to hit free agency after this season. Pugh has sounded like a man who can’t wait to test the market, but obviously if his back ailment continues to keep him sidelined, that could affect his desire for a big pay-day.

In other injury news, cornerback Eli Apple (hip/back) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) both missed their second day of practice. Running back Orleans Darkwa (illness) was also held out of practice but is expected to be ready for Sunday.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul missed his second day of practice with a finger injury. Meanwhile receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was upgraded to limited on Thursday as was offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (concussion) who participated in drills on a non-contact basis.

Running back Wayne Gallman (hip), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow) all continue to be limited this week.