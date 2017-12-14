Interim Giants General Manager Kevin Abrams Eyes Permanent GM Role

So who exactly is Kevin Abrams?

Hired to be the New York Giants capologist, a newly created position, in 1999, Abrams was promoted to the team’s assistant general manager three years later. more recently, however, Abrams was given the title and duties of interim general manager after the Giants relieved Jerry Reese of his duties two weeks ago.

When Giants co-owner John Mara announced Abram’s latest promotion, he also said that Abrams would have an opportunity to interview for the position, which the Giants expect to fill shortly after the season ends, if he wants the opportunity.

Abrams, who spoke to the media Thursday for the first time in his 16-year tenure with the team, said he does want that opportunity.

“I think everyone would want this job,’’ he said, adding that he’s been toldhe’ll have the opportunity to interview for the job before the end of the season.

Abrams declined to get into reasons why he thought he might be ready for a bigger fulltime role that will ultimately include making decisions on building the roster in addition to handling contracts, but he did say that after the initial shock of how quickly things played out when Reese was let go, things are starting to settle down a bit.

“I don’t have Jerry (Reese) down the hallway to make all the final decisions right now and the job is to support the coach, support the staff, support the players,” he said of how his role has changed. “There’s not a lot you can do the last four weeks of the season. You do what you can, but it’s support.”

One area of concern some have regarding Abrams has been his lack of experience in personnel. While he hinted that he has done more for the team beyond managing the salary cap, Abrams also pointed out how people can grow into a job duty if given the chance and support.

“I wasn’t raised to be a cap guy. It was just the opportunity that was given to me and I was grateful of the opportunity and the Giants do a great job with everyone – not just me,” he said.

“But, we’re all encouraged to grow professionally and like everyone else, I was getting a lot of opportunities to do that and I try to take advantage of them whenever I could and a lot of that included being involved with our personnel departments.”

As for whether he has an advantage over his competition, Abrams said, “I don’t know. That really depends on what (co-owners) John (Mara) and Steve (Tisch) want to hear in a candidate, so that’s really more of a question for them. I feel prepared to talk about our program because I’m very familiar with our program, but I don’t know if that’s an advantage. It’s going to depend on their perspective.”

But Abrams did say that he has an idea how to go about fixing what has gone wrong in the franchise.

“If there is an advantage, it’s not an advantage, as it relates to my preparedness to interview for the position, I guess it would be I already had a plan of things I wanted to talk with my boss about what we can do coming off what at that point in time was looking like a pretty poor season. So a lot of what would come up in an interview is already on the table to be discussed because we’re always looking to get better. So I guess that segues into the next conversation.”

Abrams didn’t want to get into dissecting what has gone wrong in 2017 or how he would fix it, only saying that “It’s been – like John (Mara) said – it’s a bit of a perfect storm.”

He did add that there were no excuses, admitting that there were some areas where the team underachieved.

“We’ve had some unfortunate instances. We’ve had some runs of injuries. We’ve had a lot of things and you guys were at all of our games. You’ve seen some of the things that have worked out for us and against us that, you know, sometimes you go .500 on the bounces that go your way and sometimes they don’t.

“I don’t know if we’ve fallen short of that this year, but it’s been a tough year for a lot of different reasons and there’s no one person, position group, individual that’s the cause of us being 2-11. We’re collectively 2-11. So, the short answer is we need to get better in a lot of areas.”

One piece of good news in that regard is that the Giants 2018 salary cap is in good shape moving forward.

“We’re healthy. We won’t have any restrictions on what we can do based upon the salary cap,” he said. “We’ll have tough decisions like we have every offseason, but we don’t have to make any decisions because of the salary cap.”

The Giants have seen what leftover cap space they had at the start of the 2017 season dwindle down to $1,152,504 thanks to all the injuries the team has had and all the players they had to sign to replace the lost depth.