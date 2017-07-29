Janoris Jenkins: Giants Receivers Present a Challenge

In football practice, just like in life, you’re going to win some battles and lose some.

For New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who had such an impressive season last year, his first with the team, he’s potentially looking at just as many wins as he is losses, and he can thank the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and newcomer Brandon Marshall for that.

“In the NFL, you have to have at least three cornerbacks, but you might need five to cover those guys,” Jenkins said. “And they come out and work, man, every day.”

Marshall in particular poses a problem given his size—6’5” and 232 pounds—and his physical style of play.

“It’s going to be helpful. He’s a big guy, he’s physical. He can go up for the ball and guys like Eli can get it to him so, I think it can be very helpful,” Jenkins said.

Because the Giants flip their personnel around, Jenkins, who last year finished with the third-best NFL rating in coverage (64.8) among corners who played in 75 percent or more of their team’s coverage snaps—he was bested by San Diego’s Casey Hayward and Seattle’s Richard Sherman–also figures to line up across from Odell Beckham Jr., who beat him in coverage during Saturday’s practice, a few more times during this camp.

“Oh yeah, I am going to matchup with everybody. I will try to work the right and left side, whatever I feel like working on and just getting better,” he said.

“I am going to compete with Odell. It’s the first day. They know he like to get physical, I like to get physical and we like to compete. He’s going to work his way around and we are going to have fun and just get better.”

For as good as Jenkins, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2016 was last year, he still sees room for improvement.

One area he might be eyeing to improve in is against the run, where last year, he finished with seven tackles in the running game (on 335 run-game snaps), posting just two stops and missing three tackles.

“Focusing on the small things, like the details and technique and once again the fundamentals that is what it all comes down to,” Jenkins said when asked what he felt he needed to accomplish to play at an even higher level.

“If you are going to be there to make the play, it’s all about making the play. As far as me getting better, just small things like cover 2 to get my hands on it–just the small things.”

If he as well as the rest of the Giants defense can take all those small things and roll it up into one big blanket, the sky is the limit for a defense that is going to get a run for its money before it sets foot on a field for live action against people in other jerseys.

“We can be special as we want to be. We got to continue to jell, pay attention to coach and we can be something special,” Jenkins said.

Like this: Like Loading...