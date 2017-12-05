Jerry Reese Thanks the Giants for His Opportunity

Former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese issued a statement thanking the organization, Tom Coughlin and the fans for the last 23 years in which he had been a part of the franchise.

Here is the text of Reese’s statement:

l would like to thank the New York Football Giants for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing franchise for the past twenty-three years. My time here has been filled with many great memories.

Thank you John and the Mara family, Steve and the Tisch family for your confidence in me for so many seasons. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Tom Coughlin and Ben McAdoo for their commitment to the NYG and my time working with them.

I’m thankful to the late George Young, who hired me, and to Ernie Accorsi for grooming me. Many thanks to the front office, personnel staff, support staff, scouts, coaches, and current and former players for your dedication to a first class organization.

My family, friends and many fans that have supported me, and I sincerely appreciate all of you. I am truly grateful and blessed for my time with the NYC. All the best to you. Go Giants.