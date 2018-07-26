John Mara: Giants plan to begin negotiations with Odell “sooner than later”

The New York Giants are planning to reward the patience and good behavior of Odell Beckham Jr, their star receiver who is seeking a new contract, “sooner than later” according to team president and COO John Mara.

Mara, who met with reporters before the team’s first scheduled training camp practice, said that while he anticipated the contract negotiations taking place very soon, he didn’t offer an exact timetable, and commended Beckham for his professionalism these past few months.

“I think Odell is personally moving in the right direction. He has come in here with a good attitude. He showed up with a smile on his face and has worked hard,” Mara said.

“That certainly had an effect on our desire to start negotiations.”

As did Beckham’s rehab from his injury.

“We certainly wanted to see what he could do on the field, and whether he’d pass his physical. He was obviously here a little bit during the spring, and we felt pretty good about where he is and we feel very good about where he is physically right now.”

Mara, who has all along said he hoped for Beckham to be a Giant for life, wouldn’t go into any details regarding what the team was thinking in terms of dollars, but did say, “we know what it will take to get done.”

Beckham, who saw his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle suffered in Week 5, passed his team physical and will be cleared to practice with the team this summer. His rehab progress has amazed the Giants brass.

“I think he’s ready to go,” Mara said of Beckham. “We’re ready for him to have a good season.”