Jonathan Casillas Tells B.J. Goodson: We Have Your Back

Jonathan Casillas, a nine-year NFL veteran and the most senior linebacker the New York Giants have, knows thing or two about what it takes to survive at the position in this league.

So when Casillas, last year elected a defensive captain by his peers, offers advice to guys like second-year linebacker B.J. Goodson, he’d be best off listening.

Goodson is trying to nail down the starting middle linebacker role despite having played in just 13 defensive snaps last year, the fewest of any member of the 2016 rookie class.

So far so good, but there is always room for growth and improvement–and for a little perspective, which Casillas was only too happy to offer his young teammate.

“Just take your time; don’t try to do too much,” Casillas said. “You have a lot of guys like myself, Keenan Robinson–Jackrabbit (Janoris Jenkins) is out there, DRC (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie), Landon Collins…you know, guys who have played a lot in this defense and have played a lot of ball in general.

“You don’t have to be the saving hero of the defense–the golden knight. Take it in stride because this defense is not a simple defense. It is a little complicated and the ‘Mike’ has a lot of responsibilities. So just take your time, get through your checks and get the defense lined up first. Then we will help you out come OTAs, minicamp, and stuff like that.”

Thus far, Goodson seems to have taken Casillas’ advice to heart.

“I think he, like everybody has kind of has noticed, just seemed a bit more comfortable being in the system another year being around it,” linebackers coach Bill McGovern said Wednesday. “You see him more comfortable gaining more confidence as he continues to get more and more reps in practice.”

McGovern said the middle linebacker is ideally the quarterback of the defense, the guy who they’ll be looking to make the calls and checks, and get guys lined up pre-snap. While Goodson has looked more comfortable doing all that, McGovern hinted that it was still a work in progress.

“Well I think it’s like everybody. It’s the second year in the system really for a good number of these guys, third for some, but it’s understanding the little nuances that go into it, getting total command of it.

“B.J. is doing a great job in terms of preparing the night before, being ready when he comes in the morning but there is no substitution for reps.”

The reps are expected to come starting with next week’s three-day minicamp and continuing several weeks later when the Giants report for training camp.

Casillas believes Goodson is going to grow into his new role just fine.

“He will catch on and as the season progresses, and he will be a lot better. He is not doing bad at all now, but it is just a lot to ask for right now from a young guy playing in the ‘Mike’ position,” he said.

