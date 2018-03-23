Josh Mauro suspended 4 games by NFL

Newly signed Giants defensive end Josh Mauro, who a=signed a minimum salary benefit contract with the team last week, has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, the Giants announced.

The news if the suspension comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Giants traded away defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Bucs and were thought to be counting on Mauro, who was previously a member of the Cardinals, to play a significant part in James Bettcher’s defense.

Mauro is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Giants at the start of Week 5 of the 2018 FL season.