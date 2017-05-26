Josh Norman Rips Odell Beckham Jr. (Again)

In what’s become a tired story, Washington CB Josh Norman has again ripped Odell Beckham Jr.

In case you’re not already tired of the Josh Norman-Odell Beckham Jr. war of words, the Washington cornerback has once again drawn first blood to keep the wound fresh.

Norman who started mixing it up with Beckham two years ago as a member of the Carolina Panthers—hesuccessfully got into Beckham’s head, the receiver engaging in unsportsmanlike actions that led to a one-game suspension—continued to trash his nemesis in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he’s not,” Norman said. “He does things that he normally wouldn’t do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He’s not this guy. If you go back and watch the games in which we play compared to the games we don’t play each other, he’s a totally different guy.”

Norman didn’t stop there, calling Beckham a “big kid” and suggested that the Giants star receiver isn’t all that he appears to be.

“You see a person who’s actually not what they’re made out to be. …Because they come back at you. And that’s not him. They come back at you in a way like, ‘He’s not going to punk me! He’s not going to sissy me out!’ All right! But then when you go and you do things you’re not accustomed to doing, that’s pretty much what it is.”

Norman seemed particularly stoked to face Beckham in a nationally televised game Thanksgiving night this year.

“Yeah, and that game gets so hyped up by the time we play them, it won’t even be Giants vs. Washington—it’ll be me and him,” Norman said.

