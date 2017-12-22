JPP Reveals He Has a Broken Finger

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said Friday that the large club he’s been wearing on his right hand, the same hand that he permanently damaged from a July 4 fireworks accident in 2015, is to protect a broken ring finger.

Pierre-Paul, in the first year of his new mega deal signed in the offseason, ha been sporting the club for about three weeks now, but has tried to downplay the effect it’s had on his game.

“At this point in the season, probably everybody hurts right now,” he said. “You just got to fight through it and motivate yourself to keep on going. Let other players see that you’re going and hopefully they will rally around you and keep on rallying around the ball. “

Still, there’s no denying that with one hand wrapped up, that has made things more difficult for Pierre-Paul, who so far has 62 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the year, but just two of those sacks coming since Week 9.

“I don’t know that,” said interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo when asked if the cub has been affecting PP more than he’s let on. “It’s an interesting question. Really, the only one that can answer that is Jason because he’s the one that knows whether he feels – I mean, I would think it would be tougher to play with a club because you can’t grab, so you lose one tool, so to speak, in the pass rush or even in the run game.”

Spagnuolo, who is still the team’s defensive coordinator, said that they’ve been moving him around to help, but admitted that there is only so much they can do with tweaking Pierre-Paul’s technique to get the most out of the situation.

“Usually, you want to place your hands inside. The inside guy wins,” Spagnuolo said. “. We always talk about that. Now I will say this – he can stick that club in there and do some things with it and play football. So, that’s what we’re hoping.”

Pierre-Paul, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but who was limited Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday, said he plans to play against the Cardinals.

“I’m always planning to play, man. I’m ready to go. I’m getting on the plane tomorrow and we’re going to Arizona and I’m ready to run around,” he said.

And if he has to wear the club again, it will be business as usual for Pierre-Paul.

“Ain’t no sympathy over here, man. I’m going out to play a game and I’m going 110 percent, so they (the Cardinals) better be ready,” he said.

“With it or without it, I’m going to be the same person. So I’m not even worried about anything. I can protect myself. Like I said, I will be out there running this week and I’m very excited to play a football game.”

So no thoughts of shutting things sown with two games left, nothing to play for and a likely guaranteed roster spot for next year due to the guaranteed money Pierre-Paul has coming his way?

He shook his head.

“At the end of the day, we started this year with the goal of going to the Super Bowl, but obviously that’s not going to happen. But at the end of the day, we got to be pros. We come to work to work. Every guy is probably injured in some way, somehow.

“We just got to be out there and play the game like we know how to play the game and rally around and have some fun. It’s all about fun and having fun, man. If you’re not having fun doing it, then there is no reason you should be in. I’m ready to run around and have fun and go get some tackles and try to get a couple more sacks.”