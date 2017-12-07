Justin Pugh’s Status Uncertain for Remainder of the Season

Wednesday New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who has missed the last three games after tweaking his back, believed that things were beginning to look up for his return Sunday against Dallas.

“I’m feeling good,” Pugh said at the time. “Went out there and practiced today. We’re going to see how – it’s kind of progressing as the week goes. We built off last week and that’s good, but we kind of have to keep pushing it and making sure I’m at a level where I can play.”

Listed as limited following Wednesday’s practice after he admitted to struggling to finish up his normal workload, Pugh did not practice Thursday, a bad sign for his potential return this weekend.

Pugh went for a MRI after experiencing discomfort once again in his back. While the results of that MRI weren’t revealed, Pugh, who called himself day-to-day, said he was going to meet with doctors regarding his status for the rest of this season.

“There’s obviously a timeline because there are only four weeks left in the season,” he said Thursday. “We’ve kind of backed off a little bit and see if we can get it going next week.”

Pugh will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He is no doubt concerned about the timing of his injury and how it might affect his market value.

If he does need to be shut down, it will be interesting to see how such an occurrence affects his market value, as it would be the fourth straight season Pugh has been unable to complete a 16-game season.

Pugh has admitted in the past that he’s been patient with the injury. The first time it happened, he returned to the lineup only to aggravate the injury again and later admitting that he rushed back too soon. since then, he’s done everything asked of him by the doctors and trainers to strengthen his back and to avoid any setbacks, which also includes listening to his body and backing off at the slightest hint of discomfort.

“Just making sure I’m healthy and that’s kind of where we’re going,” he said. “Don’t want to make it even worse. It’s not at the point now where I’m going to need surgery, but we don’t want to get it to that point.”

If Pugh doesn’t go–and it doesn’t sound like he will this weekend–Bobby Hart will likely get the start at right tackle. Chad Wheeler, who had been filling in for Pugh, is still in the concussion protocol and, as of Thursday, and not been cleared for contact.

The Giants could also sign Adam Bisnowaty from the practice squad to boost their depth at offensive tackle given how thin they are at the position.