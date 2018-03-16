Kareem Martin is willing to help teammates with learning James Bettcher’s system

Former Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had linebacker Antonio Pierce as his on-field general and, to a degree, an extension of Spagnuolo on the field back in 2007 ad 2008, when the Giants defense was a top-10 unit.

Spagnuolo and Pierce are long gone, but now another linebacker, Kareem Martin, is hoping to contribute in a similar way to new defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s system.

“Yes, that’s something that I expected when they gave me the call and made the offer,” Martin said during a conference call Friday with the media covering the Giants.

“I knew that I would probably be looked upon as a guy who would be asked those types of questions about the defense after being in it for the last few years and even talking with the coaches at dinner and things — they were telling me that they know I was comfortable in the defense, and if I found anyway that I could help those guys learn it or different techniques that we had learned in the past in this defense, to feel free to do that.

“I think I’ll be a big help in helping a lot of the guys understand the defense along with the coaches as well. I know they’re going to do a great job of teaching it and learning it themselves.”

It’s only natural that Martin would be looked upon to fill that role. He spent his entire four-year career being coached by Bettcher, who before becoming the Cardinals defensive coordinator in 2015, was the team’s outside linebackers coach.

While Martin isn’t sure yet how Bettcher’s ideas and schemes are going to come to fruition with the Giants, he was able to offer a few hints.

“It’s going to be a relentless defense,” Martin predicted. “We’re a heavy blitz team in the past years and he likes to get guys run up the field and I think that’s what the guys are going to be really excited about, especially the guys up front.

“It’s a one-gap defense, so the guys up front, the outside linebackers and D-line, we’re just expected to go straight, hit the gap and cause disruption. You look at the last few weeks of our season last year, that’s what we did in Arizona, and I can fully expect with the guys that we have here that we will do the same and easily compete with the talent and with this scheme, this could be a top defense in the NFL.”

Within that defense, Martin said the linebackers, and in particular, those on the outside, are going to have a significant role in making the machine hum.

“This defense — I feel like the outside linebacker position is probably the most important,” he said. “We have the most responsibilities. We’re expected to set the edge on the run, rush the quarterback and drop in coverage.”

That includes his role, where Martin revealed he’ll play both the strong-side and weak-side linebacker spots depending on the personnel package Bettcher calls for.

“It’s still early, so I have to see in OTAs how I’m specifically used. But I think I’ll be a little bit of everywhere. I’ll learn probably both the SAM and WILL positions and probably third downs being able to move around — there are a lot of late, complex blitzes where he likes to move guys and get them in different places that they usually might not play. That’s where my versatility comes into play for this defense. So I think Bettch–he’s drawing up some good things to make sure that we have a lot of guys on the field making plays.”