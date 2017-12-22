Kevin Abrams Interviews for Giants Permanent GM Job

The New York Giants confirmed they have interviewed assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, named the team’s interim general manager after the dismissal of Jerry Reese on Dec. 4.

Abrams, who has been with the club for 19 seasons, 16 of them as the assistant general manager, met with co-owner Steve Tisch earlier in the week, and with co-owner John Mara and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process, Friday.

Abrams is the fourth candidate to have met with ownership for the general manager job, joining Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross, former Carolina general manager and one-time Giants director of pro personnel Dave Gettleman, and ESPN analyst and one-time NFL pro personnel director for Washington and Philadelphia Louis Riddick.

Abrams began his tenure with the Giants as their salary cap manager a role he still holds to this day. He was promoted by Accorsi to assistant general manager in 2002.

Abrams, who was previously with the NFL Management Council, has also done work with the Giants’ college and pro personnel departments to evaluate players in preparation for the NFL Draft and free agency, and is responsible for football data analysis, related strategic planning for football operations and coordinating the organization’s compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Giants are believed to have concluded the first round of interviews for their general manager position. Mara said during his press conference announcing the dismissal of Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo that he wasn’t ruling out hiring a new general manager before the end of the season.