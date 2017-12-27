Landon Collins Apologizes for Scathing Comments Against Eli Apple

A day after New York Giants Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins went on an all-out verbal attack against cornerback Eli Apple, whom Collisn called “a cancer,” Collins issued a public apology via his Twitter account.

I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I’m always here for him 💯@EliApple13 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 27, 2017

Collins has apparently been upset with Apple’s perceived lack of effort at times this season, something he mentioned in comments shared with ESPN reporter Josina Anderson in which Collins opined that Apple has “checked out” on the team.

“If you go back to the game (vs. the Cardinals) on Sunday, Eli was sitting down on the sideline,” Collins said according to Anderson (h/t New York Post). “That’s not what we need right now.”

Collins was also miffed when two weeks ago, Apple refuted Collins’ claim that he had reached out to the embattled Apple to offer support given the difficulties he was facing this season which included his mother’s brain surgery last month.

“I guess he don’t remember things,” Collins spat when told of Apple’s account of things.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo apparently had enough of the bickering, summoning both Collins, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and Apple to his office sometime on Wednesday before practice to resolve their differences.