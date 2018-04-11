Landon Collins Facing Second Surgery on Arm

Three days ago, New York Giants safety Landon Collins told reporters via conference call that he was feeling great physically and that his fractured forearm, injured in the second to last game of last season, was back to 100%.

That however, is not the case. The Giants fourth-year safety’s arm isn’t healing as quickly as doctors hoped, so he is facing a second surgery for that injury, a procedure that he’ll likely have sooner than later so that he doesn’t miss the starting o training camp.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the development.

The surgery, if he has it, is expected to come with a 6-8 week recovery period which would knock Collins out of all the spring minicamps and OTAs. However, if all goes well, he should be ready to go for the start of training camp in late July.