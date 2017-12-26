Landon Collins Insinuates Eli Apple is a Cancer

New York Giants safety Landon Collins, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve today, made sure to go out with a bang when he insinuated that cornerback Eli Apple is a locker room cancer that needs to be removed.

The verbal shot by Collins took place during an interview with Bob Wischusen, who was filling in on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN.

During his spot, Collins never mentioned Apple by name, but left little doubt as to whom he was referring when he was asked how he would address the Giants defensive secondary.

“There is only one corner who needs to grow up and we all know who that is,” said Collins. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Rodgers-Cromartie] and [Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do.

“That first pick … he’s a cancer,” he added.

Collins and Apple had a falling out earlier this month week after the Pro Bowl safety, when asked about his struggling teammate, told reporters that he has tried to help Apple deal with his tumultuous season which has included significant personal strife in Apple’s family.

When asked about Collins’ words of support, Apple denied ever having such conversations with his teammate, who is only a year older than him, but who is still widely respected in the locker room.

Apple’s version of what happen not only contradicted Collins’, it made him sound like he was a liar, something to which Collins didn’t appreciate.

Collins held his tongue when approached by reporters for a reaction, but apparently Apple’s words created what appears to be an irreparable rift between the teammates.

Apple’s rough season has included being benched at least twice this season, being fined for returning to the club a day late after the bye week, and being fined for breaking the league’s social media policy during games.

Apple has also apparently alienated his teammates by retweeting a post made by an Ohio State fan club that praised a former OSU teammate who scored against the Giants in a loss to the Cowboys; for allegedly threatening to leave the facility after being called out by teammates during a brutally honest film review in which his effort was called into question, and for his initial spat with Collins.

