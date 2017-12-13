Landon Collins: IR Not an Option

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has often watched the tape of himself and has wondered who the man wearing his No. 21 jersey is.

“Oh yeah, plenty of times,” he admitted Wednesday after being held out of practice with a nagging ankle injury that has bothered him for most of the season and which he aggravated in Sundays loss to the Cowboys.

“It’s like I could have done this, I could have done that. But at the same time, I’m like, I’m glad I was on the field because I know it would be different if I was fully off it.”

While Collins might be glad to be on the field, interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo didn’t exactly throw cold water on the idea that Collins might be shut down for the rest of the year rather than risking further damage to his injury.

“I don’t know if he’ll let us,” he cracked before turning serious. “Sometimes you got to protect these guys from themselves.

“I don’t want him to go out there and get hurt any worse. We’ll do the right thing.”

As far as Collins is concerned, the “right thing” is to leave his roster spot alone.

“I’m still young, I’m still young,” he said when asked if he considered just hanging it up for this year. “Maybe if I was 26 or 27 or something like that, maybe I would consider it then, but not now. I’m still young right now.”

Young or not, Collins admitted that the injuries have stained his performance this year.

“It’s been very frustrating for myself to deal with injuries, but it’s a part of the game,” he said. “It comes with the game. I hate it, but at the same time, if I know I can be on the field and I can play, I’m going to do it regardless.”

Collins is a rare bird in that regard, a throwback who was stewing over having to miss Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s home game with the Eagles.

“I didn’t watch practice yet today, but it’s definitely going to be hard watching it in the film room and hearing them boys talk and me not being on the field with them and not being able to fix problems and say anything,” he said.

When it comes to his consecutive NFL games played streak, well, Collins just isn’t having any talk of him missing a game.

“It really just comes from myself because I don’t want to be one of those players where I knew I could have been out there or when I look at my guys, I’m letting them down. I don’t like that for myself,” he said.

He also joked that he’s trying to catch defensive end Olivier Vernon, who had never missed a NFL game in his six-year career until this season when he too suffered a high ankle sprain early in the campaign.

Collins, who said that his current injury isn’t anywhere near as bad as the initial sprain, admitted it was tough to balance being smart while also being competitive, but in the end, he is heavily in favor of being competitive.

“I look at it as, people recognize when I’m on the field,” he said. “Even though I’m injured, at the same time I can still do something and make a difference and be a playmaker regardless if he’s on the field or not and make plays. Just my presence on the field helps our defense and it betters each one of us knowing that we have all of our guys out on the field.”

And if for some reason he loses the battle and can’t be out there?

“I’m going to help the guys that were on the field and tell them what they need to be doing and what they need to see and stuff like that,” he said.