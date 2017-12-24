Landon Collins Suffers Broken Forearm

New York Giants safety Landon Collins hoped that the pain in his right arm was something minor that could be treated in time for him to be on the field in next week’s regular-season finale.

Instead, Collins was given the bad news that his injury, suffered in the second quarter on a tackle attempt, was a fractured forearm.

Collins then burst into tears.

“As soon as I saw the picture up on the X-ray, I just broke down,” he admitted. “I couldn’t hold in. I broke down.”

Collins initially tried to play through his injury, not realizing the severity.

“I didn’t know it was broken because I could still squeeze my fist and I could still move my fingers and my wrist,” he said. “But I couldn’t push or resist it. Then I felt a click, so I said, ‘Something’s wrong with my wrist.’”

He eventually sought medical attention and learned at halftime just how bad his injury was.

It’s just been that kind of season for Collins, named to his second Pro Bowl last week, and the Giants who were shut out for the firsts time since Week 6 in the 2014 season. The third-year safety, proud of his durability, has tried to battle through a painful high ankle sprain most of the season, an injury he aggravated a few weeks ago and one that forced him out of last week’s game early.

But there’s no way he’s going to be able to overcome his latest injury, one that may or may not require offseason surgery and one that will end his consecutive games played streak at 47.

“I could try to fight through an injury, but to not be able to play because it’s broken, that hurts the most,” he said.

The forearm and the ankle injuries and the pain of being part of a Giants team that, with its 13th loss, officially has the worst won-loss record in the franchise’s history have made for a difficult season that can’t end soon enough.

“It’s definitely difficult. We can’t do anything about those losses,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, you have to move on to the next one and try to correct what we can do better each and every week and try to get a W. The biggest thing is that we have to stay together as a team. These guys are playing hard, and it’s just not turning around for us.”