Patricia Traina (Inside Football) and Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) discuss which defensive free agents the Giants should keep/cut, the need for linebackers under new DC James Bettcher, and some of the surprising player cuts that have been made around the NFL.
LockedOn Giants Podcast: Defensive Free Agency Preview
