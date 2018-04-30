LockedOn Giants Podcast: Meet the Class of 2018

TOPICS:

Posted By: Patricia Traina April 30, 2018

Patricia Traina and Ed Valentine break down the Giants’ 2018 NF:L Draft class. From Saquon Barkley to R.J. McIntosh, how did GM Dave Gettleman do with his first draft as Giants general manager?

