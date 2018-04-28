2018 New York Giants Draft: Round 5, No. 139 RJ Mcintosh, DT, 6-5, 286 lbs., Miami

The Giants concluded the weekend by taking their second ACC defensive tackle of the weekend.

The Skinny

McIntosh is the oldest son in a family that bleeds football. Middle brother Deon is currently a receiver at Notre Dame, and youngest brother Kenny is set to follow RJ’s Hurricane footsteps, as he’s one of the top high school running backs in the class of 2019. McIntosh broke out as sophomore and peaked with a strong junior year, as a 52 tackle season (including 12.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks) earned him second-team All-ACC honors.

The defensive tackle forwent his senior season, which some scouts have disagreed with. One AFC scout told NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein “He needs to keep growing into his frame and get a lot stronger. You don’t want to come out until you know you’re ready to do battle against grown men”.

Nonetheless, McIntosh possess a strong athleticism and versatility that will work well in a 3-4 set.

Snapshot: RJ McIntosh

In 2017, he earned second team All-ACC honors…Started all 13 games on defensive line…Totaled 52 tackles (25 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks…12.5 tackles for loss was tied for team lead…Had seven pass breakups (second-most) and added one fumble recovery and one forced fumble…Was among Miami’s top defensive contributors…Earned second-team All-ACC recognition…Leads Miami with 12.5 tackles for loss.

Where He Fits

The Giants, admittedly, did have other needs to fill with their final pick of the weekend, as it was surprising they took no linemen or receivers on day three, and no secondary help overall. But there could be a spot for McIntosh in New York, and the evolution of the defensive line will be one of the more intriguing stories of the summer.

Though listed as a defensive tackle, it’s entirely possible he could line up in as and end in a three or five-technique. When it comes to the lesson of defensive depth, the Giants learned it the hard way, as numberous injuries led to a defensive recession in 2017.

Now, armed with two rookies, a sophomore full of hope in Dalvin Tomlinson, and elite run-stopper Damon Harrison, the Giants could form an impenetrable wall. They’ll have to hope, however, their desire for line depth won’t cost them in the secondary.

(Photos courtesy of Miami Athletics)