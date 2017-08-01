Mike Nugent Eyes Giants Kicking Job

Mike Nugent, who is entering his 13th NFL season, is certainly not short on confidence.

Signed by the Giants Tuesday, Nugent, who began his career with the Jets as their second-round draft pick in 2005, believes he has a legitimate chance of wrestling away the kicking job from first-year player Aldrick Rosas.

“I don’t think I’d be here if that wasn’t true, so I’m really excited to get out there and just do my thing and apply what I’ve learned over the years,” Nugent said of the competition which will likely start Wednesday when the team returns to the practice field.

“At the end of the day, it’s kind of like a golf tournament: it’s not so much about how everyone else does, it’s about how you do.”

Nugent certainly has the experience both in regular-season and postseason games to fall back on. He’s made 80.8 percent of his career field goal attempts, and 96.9 percent of his PATs.

However, the 2016, his seventh and final one with the Cincinnati Bengals, was a bit of a bumpy one. Nugent appeared in 13 games for the Bengals, but in his last six games with the team, Nugent converted six out of 11 PATs which ultimately led to the Bengals going in another direction.

“It was tough. They (Bengals) gave me second chances. It wasn’t, ‘Miss one, and you’re out of here,’” he said.

“I had just great support and I was always thankful to have that, but at the end of the day, you have to make kicks. I wasn’t doing that, so I can’t sit here and say, ‘Oh I wish I had more time,’ or anything like that. I think it was something that was, at the time, it was probably what I deserved.”

Nugent believes he might have overthought the extra points during his struggles.

“I think, sometimes, you give certain kicks too much credit instead of thinking like, ‘Oh, it’s just the same kick whether it’s 20 yards, 33 or 50.’ You still want to hit the same ball,” Nugent said.

“I think me, on a personal level, I gave it too much credit and made it too much bigger of a deal than it actually was so then, you’re kind of all hyped up and ready to go and then you’re just not going to kick as well as you should be able to when you have that feeling.”

With last year in the rear-view mirror, Nugent, who said he only heard from the Giants “a couple days a ago,” is looking to continue in his career in the city where he first started.

“It’s really cool to be back. I really like being back,” he said. “Just seeing the crowd support out there today. I first got a little hint about what Giants fans are like when they came to play us (Bengals) in the first preseason game two years ago. There was great crowd support out there, so you can just tell there’s a great following.”

Meanwhile the timing of Nugent’s arrival is rather curious considering how much the Giants coaches have gushed about the job done by Rosas, who went four-for-four in his field goal attempts Tuesday after unofficially making all four of his attempts in Sunday’s practice.

“We thought at some point we were going to add a kicker to create some competition, we just weren’t sure when we were going to pull the trigger,” said head coach Ben McAdoo. “We thought it would be a good idea in the spring to get Aldrick all the kicks, get him a good foundation underneath him and then provide competition in camp.”

That was Rosas’ understanding as well.

“When I got signed they said they wanted a young guy in and we are going to bring in two kickers,” Rosas said. “I always knew in the back of my mind to keep doing you, and keep working on what you can work on.”

Rosas, who’s been the very definition of calm throughout this journey, welcomes the addition of Nugent as someone whose brain he can pick.

“Having Mike out here, there is an extra guy I can talk to, that I can look at and emulate what he’s doing, little things like that,” Rosas said.

“He’s a great veteran and it is great to have him out here. It’s good to see him go to work and see his work ethic and see if I can pick up some stuff.”

Let the competition begin.

Like this: Like Loading...