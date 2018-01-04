Mike Sullivan Hired as Denver’s New Quarterbacks Coach

Mike Sullivan, who had been the New York Giants offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, has been hired by Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to become the team’s new quarterback coach, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

The 50-year-old Sullivan, along with the rest of the Giants assistant coaches, were granted permission by new general manager Dave Gettleman to pursue other opportunities while the Giants conduct their own search for a head coach, a search that’s expected to run through next week. Sullivan becomes the first member of former head coach Ben McAdoo’s staff to move to another team.

Sullivan spent two terms with the Giants. He was with the team during the Tom Coughlin era as its receivers coach from 2004 to 2009, before being promoted to its quarterbacks coach from 2010-2011.

Sullivan left the Giants to become the Bucs’ offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2013, but returned for his second stint with the team in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach during Coughlin’s final year. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator the following season when Ben McAdoo was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Sullivan began his pro coaching career with the Jaguars in 2002-2003 first as a defensive quality control coach and then as an offensive assistant.