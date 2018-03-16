Nate Solder vows to do his part in helping to improve the Giants’ O-line

New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder comes to the team on a contract that currently makes him the highest paid offensive tackle in the league. While Solder is more than willing to bring his A-game to the table every week, he wants everyone to know that he’s only one-fifth of a potential solution that will hopefully fix the offensive line.

“I think that it’s going to be a whole group effort,” he said during a conference call Friday with the writers covering the team. “I don’t think one particular player is going to change the whole thing, so with everyone that is already there that I know and anyone that is coming in, we’re just going to have to work as hard as we can.”

Solder, an unassuming individual who intends to be at all the Giants upcoming OTAs, said he was looking forward to potentially playing with Ereck Flowers, whose job he’s taking. Flowers, the Giants announced Thursday, will move to the right side where he will compete for a starting job.

“I’m excited to get to play with him and all those guys because he’s a talented guy,” Solder said of Flowers. “I’m going to be the best I can to do what I can — lead by example.”

Before he can lead by example, he’s going to need to get acclimated to his new team. Solder mentioned that his first priority is to relocate his family.

After that is done, he plans on diving head first into football, doing whatever league rules will allow for the rest of the offseason so that he’s as close as possible to hit the ground running when the coaching staff can begin working with the players.

“I look forward to OTAs, we’ll be there the whole time, every day, learning the playbook, learning to get to know my teammates, learning how the coaches operate and just doing what I can to help all of those guys and that’s kind of my plan,” he said.

“There are going to be challenges, there are going to be bumps along the way, it’s always going to be difficult. I look forward to that, I embrace that. I think it’s going to be a new challenge, both an exciting and new chapter in the book, and we’re looking forward to it.”