New York Giants 2018 Regular-Season Opponents Set

We have the names; now all we need are the dates.

The New York Giants 2018 regular-season schedule of opponents is set and will, in addition to the three home and away games with Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia, the division opponents, will include some interesting matchups.

The Giants will face two teams who, as of this writing, will have a new coaching staff in 2018. Those include Chicago (home) and Indianapolis (away).

They are also going to face five teams that qualified for the playoffs this year: the Eagles (home and away), Tennessee (home), Jacksonville (home), New Orleans (home), and Carolina (away).

Home Away Dallas Dallas Philadelphia Philadelphia Washington Washington Chicago Indiannapolis Tampa Bay Atlanta Jacksonville Carolina New Orleans Houston Tennessee San Francisco

The games against Carolina and Jacksonville promise to be of interest. New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is the former Panthers general manager while former Giants head coach Tm Coughlin is the Vice President of Football Operations for the Jaguars.

NFL Kickoff 2018 Weekend will begin on Thursday night, September 6, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, December 30.

Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will be played on Sunday, February 3, 2019.