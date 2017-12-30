New York Giants Begin Wholesale Changes, Fire Marc Ross, Waive OT Bobby Hart

In his introductory press conference, Dave Gettleman, the newly minted Giants general manager, vowed to come to work every day and “kick ass.”

He wasn’t kidding. In his first full day on the job, Gettleman has relieved Marc Ross, who had been with the team since 2007 and who had been the team’s vice president of player evaluation the last five years, of his duties.

“I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before,” Gettleman said via a team-issued statement. “I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we’re going in a different direction, but that doesn’t make these kinds of decisions any easier.”

Ross, who was instrumental in the past for running the giants draft, had been one of four candidates to interview for the general manager position after Jerry Reese was fired Dec. 4.interviewed for the Giants general manager vacancy.

In moves pertaining to the roster, the Giants announced they have waived/injured OT Bobby Hart, who was listed as questionable on this week’s injury report with an ankle injury.

They also placed receiver Tavarres King (concussion) on season-ending injured reserve and promoted three players—offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty, interior lineman Nick Becton and tight end Ryan O’Malley, to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The Giants already had an extra roster spot open after suspending cornerback Eli Apple.

Bisnowaty is expected to get the start at right tackle where Hart initially started the season before an ankle injury gave way to Justin Pugh taking over the ob.

When Pugh was knocked out for the year with a back injury, Undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler took over the job until a concussion knocked him out of the lineup and led to Hart being reinserted.

Gettleman isn’t playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn’t playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down https://t.co/fcm9BJPOE7 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 30, 2017

In other news, left tackle Ereck Flowers, listed as questionable with a groin injury, will reportedly be benched for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Washington. Wheeler will get the start.

LT Ereck Flowers is lucky he’s a first-round pick and financially can’t be cut. According to sources, team was as fed-up with him as they were with Bobby Hart this week. Both refused to practice Friday. Both are injured, but team believes they could’ve tried. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 30, 2017