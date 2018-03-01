New York Giants Combine Meetings

The offensive linemen and running backs met with the media on Thursday, so the following is a list of players who have met (formally or informally) or will be meeting with the Giants.

RB Rashad Penny, San Diego State

RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

RB Ronald Jones, USC

RB Nyheim Hines, North Carolina State(formal)

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

RB Derrius Guice, Louisiana State

OL Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

OL Scott Quessenberry, UCLA (formal)

OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

OL Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan (formal)

OL Kolton Miller, UCLA

OL Jordan Wilkins, Mississippi

OL Connor Williams, Texas

OL Tyrell Crosby, Oregon (informal)

OL Alex Cappa, Humboldt State (informal)

OL Austin Corbett, Nevada

OL Brian Allen, Michigan State (informal)

OL Des Harrison, West Georgia (informal)

OL Will Hernandez, UTEP

OL Taylor Hearn, Clemson (informal)