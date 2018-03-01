New York Giants Combine Meetings

Posted By: Patricia Traina March 1, 2018

The offensive linemen and running backs met with the media on Thursday, so the following is a list of players who  have met (formally or informally) or will be meeting with the Giants.

  • RB Rashad Penny, San Diego State
  • RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
  • RB Ronald Jones, USC
  • RB Nyheim Hines,  North Carolina State(formal)
  • RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
  • RB Derrius Guice, Louisiana State
  • OL Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
  • OL Scott Quessenberry, UCLA (formal)
  • OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
  • OL Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan (formal)
  • OL Kolton Miller, UCLA
  • OL Jordan Wilkins, Mississippi
  • OL Connor Williams, Texas
  • OL Tyrell Crosby, Oregon (informal)
  • OL Alex Cappa, Humboldt State (informal)
  • OL Austin Corbett, Nevada
  • OL Brian Allen, Michigan State (informal)
  • OL Des Harrison, West Georgia (informal)
  • OL Will Hernandez, UTEP
  • OL Taylor Hearn, Clemson (informal)

 

