New York Giants Combine Meetings

The offensive linemen and running backs met with the media on Thursday, so the following is a list of players who have met (formally or informally) or will be meeting with the Giants.
- RB Rashad Penny, San Diego State
- RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
- RB Ronald Jones, USC
- RB Nyheim Hines, North Carolina State(formal)
- RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
- RB Derrius Guice, Louisiana State
- OL Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
- OL Scott Quessenberry, UCLA (formal)
- OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
- OL Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan (formal)
- OL Kolton Miller, UCLA
- OL Jordan Wilkins, Mississippi
- OL Connor Williams, Texas
- OL Tyrell Crosby, Oregon (informal)
- OL Alex Cappa, Humboldt State (informal)
- OL Austin Corbett, Nevada
- OL Brian Allen, Michigan State (informal)
- OL Des Harrison, West Georgia (informal)
- OL Will Hernandez, UTEP
- OL Taylor Hearn, Clemson (informal)
