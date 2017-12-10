New York Giants Game Day | Sterling Shepard Active

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is active for today’s Week 14 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Shepard was listed as questionable coming into this week’s game. He didn’t practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday. Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that Shepard’s arrow for this weekend’s game was pointing up. to point up.

Shepard has missed four games this season, two with an ankle injury and two with migraines. He currently has 41 receptions for 531, both second on the team behind tight end Evan Engram and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, cornerback Eli Apple, who is dealing with hip and back issues, will miss his fourth straight game. Apple was a healthy scratch for the first two games after supporting his mother Annie through brain surgery.

Apple was then made inactive again for the following game due to the short work week and a coach’s decision made by former head coach Ben McAdoo. He has 40 total tackles and 8 passes defensed this season.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), receivers Tavarres King (healthy scratch) and Travis Rudolph (hamstring) and linebacker B.J. Goodson. Goodson and Pugh were declared out by Spagnuolo on Friday. Rudolph and Wheeler were listed as questionable.

Bobby Hart will get the start at right tackle this week with Pugh on the sideline and Wheeler likely to be held in reserve in case of an emergency. Darius Powe, who was added to the 53-man roster this week, will get the start at receiver.

At linebacker, where in addition to missing Goodson for the seventh straight week and fifth week out of the last six with an ankle issue, the Giants will also be without starting weak-side linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who was placed on injured reserve this week.

New York will start Kelvin Sheppard at weak-side linebacker and Calvin Munson will get the nod in the middle.

Rookie quarterback Davis Webb, whose practice role still hasn’t been altered to allow for him to take more snaps, is inactive again this week, leaving Geno Smith, last week’s starter, as the No. 2 quarterback. The rest of the Giants inactive list includes defensive tackle Khyri Thornton