New York Giants Game Day: Vernon, Casillas Active

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon and linebacker Jonathan Casillas are active for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vernon, who suffered an ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Eagles that was bad enough for him to pull himself out of the game, appeared touch and go this week.

He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday; in fact, after joining the defensive line position group following warm-ups Wednesday, on Thursday, the team’s only padded practice this week, he went straight to work with a trainer.

Although the Giants didn’t practice Friday, Vernon, who has never missed an NFL game in his career, was projected to be limited had there been on-field work and was listed as questionable for the game.

It is not known what he was able to do during Saturday’s launch practice, which is closed to the media and held on a day in which teams do not have to file injury reports unless they have an upgrade or down grade.

However, as with all players listed as questionable on the final injury report, Vernon was expected to be a game-time decision. With news of him being active, Vernon, who has thus far played in 91 percent of the Giants’ 2017 defensive snaps, will probably be on a pitch count this week.

Casillas (hand/ankle) was also unable to practice during the week, though unlike Vernon, he was able to do some light to moderate jogging on a side field.

The Giants signed Deontae Skinner to the 53-man roster to presumably take the place of J.T. Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve. Skinner is inactive this week.

The Giants also signed defensive end/linebacker Cap Capi from their practice squad as depth just in case Vernon and/or Casillas couldn’t go. Capi is active today.

Offensive lineman Brett Jones (hip), a late addition to the injury report this week, is active for the game, but will not start. He will instead serve as an emergency center in case something should happen to starter Weston Richburg.

Meanwhile, the Giants will start their third different offensive line configuration of the season, which from left to right will include Ereck Flowers at left tackle, Joh Jerry at left guard, Richburg at center, D.J. Fluker at right guard and Justin Pugh at right tackle.

Justin Pugh will remain at right tackle, with Bobby Hart, who is active but still believed to be recovering from sprained ankle, the first off the bench in the event of an injury at guard or tackle.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin) is returning to action this week after missing the last two weeks. Goodson will be on a pitch count per a source.

At running back, Orleans Darkwa (back) will be inactive this week after being unable to practice all week. Rookie Wayne Gallman, who has yet to be active for a game, will make his NFL debut this week, though it remains to be seen in what capacity given the Giants’ tendency to favor the pass over the run.

In addition to Jones and Darkwa, the rest of the Giants inactive list includes: quarterback Davis Webb, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, cornerback Michael Hunter, tight end Matt LaCosse, linebacker Deontae Skinner and defensive end Avery Moss.

The Bucs inactive list includes Lavonte David, Kwon Alexander and T.J. Ward, Joe Hawley, Antony Auclair, Leonard Wester, and Sealver Siliga.