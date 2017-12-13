New York Giants General Manager Search Update

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

Don’t expect any white puffs of smoke to be coming from the New York Giants East Rutherford, NJ headquarters this week regarding its new general manager.

NFL Network’s Judy Battista reports that the Giants are expected to begin interviewing general manager candidates next week. Per NFL rules, the Giants can only interview candidates who are not currently employed by other teams or in-house candidates.

That would mean that interim general manager Kevin Abrams and former Carolina head man Dave Gettleman will likely be the first two people interviewed by Giants team ownership John Mara and Steve Tisch.

Battista also reported that the Giants are “unlikely” to name a general manager before the end of the season, that of course tying into the team needing to wait if it should want to candidates currently employed by other clubs.

Among the external candidates who might be a fit for the Giants opening include George Paton, Vikings Assistant General Manager; Nick Caserio, Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel; Trent Kirchner, Seahawks Co-director of Player Personnel; Scott Fitterer, Seahawks Co-director of Player Personnel; and Eliot Wolf, Packers Director-Football Operations.

The Giants must also satisfy the Rooney Rule mandate that at least one minority candidate be interviewed.

The Giants search is being led by Ernie Accorsi, who served as the team’s general manager for nine years.

