New York Giants Mailbag: Roster Revamp Edition

Its been a while since we’ve done a mailbag on this site, as between the combine and a crazy offseason that has seen some significant roster turnover, it’s been a whirlwind. But with things finally starting to settle down a bit, let’s see what’s on the minds of Giants fans these days.

From Scott H:

I think the analysis on the cap hit on the JPP trade has been widely misreported. This trade cost them $2.5M not the other way around as reported. Just thought you’d be the right person to set this straight.

Pat Says: Thanks for the question Scott. The Giants saved $2.5M against the 2018 cap after trading away Jason JPP. However, the balance of his prorated signing bonus accelerates into this year’s cap ($15 million), which currently puts the Giants over $18M in dead money.

The good news though is the Giants wiped that massive contract off the books for next year (they did the same thing with taking the final year off John Jerry’s contract and eating that cap hit as well).

Come next year they will have extra cap space that originally was tied up in contracts—space that should allow for them to re-sin both Landon Collins and Odell Beckham Jr. while also making some other moves.

Give me your percentages: 1) giants draft a qb 2) giants draft Barkley 3) giants trade down — Justin Morelli (@justinpmorelli) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: Justin, I don’t deal in percentages for what amounts to either a “yes or no” question, which is what you’ve asked. With that said, I do not think the Giants will draft a quarterback at No. 2. As of right now, I also have my doubts they will draft Saquon Barkley at No. 2.

And where I thought a few weeks ago that trading down was the way to go, I have revised my thought process since returning from the combine to where I believe that unless the Giants get a whale of an offer (think multiple first-round picks), they’re going to stay put and draft a difference maker at No. 2.

As of today, who do you think @giants starting four LB’s are? — Doug Fiumara (@kear20) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: If we’re talking the 3-4 base, then I think your inside linebackers will be Alec Ogletree and B.J. Goodson and your outside linebackers will be Kareem Martin and Olivier Vernon. I also think, for what it’s worth, that the Giants will likely draft a linebacker either on Day 2 or Day 3 as the depth needs a bit more juice.

Any realistic way Giants can trade down and remain inside top 10? Everybody says trade down, but finding a non-Bills suitor seems difficult. #askpat — Marc Boucher (@marcjboucher) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: Sure they can. Anything is possible. Do we know for sure Denver is happy with its quarterback situation? Are the Jets maybe worried the Giants will swap places with the Bills?

This is the beauty of the draft—no one knows what will happen until we get there—not even the general managers know because who’s to say that before a team goes on the clock, a stellar offer doesn’t come I making it hard to refuse?

#askpat When does the wheeling and dealing end? — John Spielmann (@JohnSpielmann) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: Come on John. You’re not having fun watching all this unfold?

Do you think #Giants have Chubb rated higher on their board than Barkley? Who do you think they’ll draft? — Ronald Carroll (@FunnyRMC) March 22, 2018

Pat Says: I have no idea how the Giants have stacked their draft board—or if they have even assembled it yet, for that matter (they might wait until all the pro days and visits are over to do that).

If I were making the call, I would probably lean toward either Quenton Nelson or Bradley Chubb at No. 2. Build this team from the inside out and get studs who can play in the put for years to come.

Do you play madden? Favorite starbucks coffee? Do you know if the Giants will have a draft oarty day 3 at Giants staduim?#askpat https://t.co/HxNguir2gv — Rob (@_RobJigga_) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: I don’t play Madden (I would love to, but unfortunately my work keeps me very busy). I rarely drink coffee unless I’m desperate for the caffeine jolt—in fact, I hate the taste of coffee, which perplexes my mother since she loves it. And I’m sorry, but I don’t know what the Giants plans are for the fans regarding a draft day party.

@Patricia_Traina is there any way, in your eyes, the Giants can trade back and grab Nelson and maybe the 2nd or 3rd prospect at DE in the first rd? It’s hard to choose between Chubb and Nelson #askpat — Jon Shore (@jonshore) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: Jon where there is a will, there’s a way. But here is the problem with trading back. You might think you’re going to get a guy at a certain spot, but what happens if another team out of the blue jumps ahead of you and grabs the player you had your eye on?

Remember the year the Giants were said to be coveting Leonard Floyd and how the Bears jumped over them to get him? Same thing with Jack Conklin. So when Dave Gettleman says you can’t get too cute, I think that’s what he means.

i thought the church does not require catholics to eat fish anymore on fridays #askpat — al_g_wiz (@algwiz) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: Regardless, I’ve been doing the practice since I was a kid, so why stop now? Ever since I’ve fallen in love with fish again–I went through a period as a kid and a teen where I hated it and wouldn’t touch it–I don’t mind devoting a day or two per week to indulging in whatever seafood happens to be on sale at the market.

If Bills offer that 2019 first round pick is it too much to pass up? 3 1’s and 1 2nd? — Troy Tagariello (@troytag) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: Three first round picks would be difficult to pass up. However, it all depends on how the Giants have prospects graded in the first round. So they think a guy they want won’t be there if they trade down? That’s the question no one but the team will ever know.

#askpat do u think the Giants need to trade more players off and get more draft picks — Justin Argiro (@LI_YANKEEKING92) March 23, 2018

Pat Says: I don’t think so. This roster has already undergone a massive overhaul as is. Change is good, but at the same time I think you still need to establish a core group of players.