New York Giants OTAs Week 2: What You Need to Know

The New York Giants OTAs resume Tuesday.
Well, that sure was an interesting first week of New York Giants OTAs.
While people were debating just how big of a deal the absences of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and, to a lesser extent, those of defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Owa Odighizuwa, the rest of the New York Giants spent most of the first week of OTAs in their field house running around, as head coaches around the league like to say of this time of year, in their pajamas.
2017 New York Giants OTA/Minicamp Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Open to Media?
|Tuesday, May 30
|OTA #4
|No
|Wednesday, May 31
|OTA #5
|No
|Friday, June 2
|OTA #6
|Yes
|Monday, June 5
|OTA #7
|No
|Tuesday, June 6
|OTA #8
|No
|Thursday, June 8
|OTA #9
|Yes
|Friday, June 9
|OTA #10
|Yes
|Tuesday, June 13
|Mandatory Minicamp
|Yes
|Wednesday, June 14
|Mandatory Minicamp
|Yes
|Thursday, June 15
|Mandatory Minicamp
|Yes
Okay, so why even bother with OTAs if there is no contact allowed?
OTAs are a time for the coaches to experiment with different personnel packages to get an idea of what might be worth keeping and what might need to be shelved for the time being.
It’s also an opportunity for players who might be looking to make a position switch such as Mark Herzlich, who’s been learning to play tight end, and Mykkele Thompson, who is dusting off his slot cornerback skills, to get their feet underneath them in these roles.
So let’s run down the highlights of the first week and then preview what might be coming our way this week.
Recapping Week 1
The media was only allowed to view the third OTA, a practice that featured no contact between offense and defense (none off the spring practices do).
The big storyline, though, focused on who wasn’t there.
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Owa Odighizuwa were all no-shows for the first three OTAs, which to remind everyone, are voluntary.
Beckham, who has become a natural lightning rod for controversy, drew the most criticism over his decision to train in California with a private trainer, and to catch passes from former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.
“You want all of your players here, especially your great players,” said head coach Ben McAdoo. “It’s a time to build fundamentals, communication, chemistry, and trust. So you want all your players here, especially the great ones–they facilitate a lot of those things for you. But you coach who is here.”
Those Giants who spoke to the media downplayed the absences of Beckham, Vernon and Odighizuwa, while McAdoo refused to say if he communicated with any of the three.
While it remains to be seen if Vernon and/or Odighizuwa make it back to New Jersey this week, Beckham hinted to Kim Jones of the NFL Network that he planned on staying away from the rest of the voluntary workouts, while adding he would be at for the mandatory minicamp that runs June 13-15 “for sure.”
Three Standouts from Week 1
Again, the following is based on the third OTA, to which the media was permitted to watch.
RT Bobby Hart
The media finally got a chance to see for itself how much leaner and quicker Bobby Hart (and Ereck Flowers) looked after an offseason in the team’s weight room.
Hart in particular didn’t disappoint. He not only looked leaner, he was much quicker in and out of his stance, even showing some athleticism when asked to pull. Hart is trying to retain the starting right tackle job for 2017.
CB Michael Hunter
Hunter, who was added to the 53-man roster after the season started last year, has a reputation among his teammates as being a smart defensive back. Well whatever hunter did during the offseason to get himself ready, he’s off to a good start in a quest to defend his roster spot.
Hunter broke up three deep passes, staying on the receiver’s hip and timing his breaks just perfectly to get a hand in there in what was some textbook pass defense.
K Aldrick Rosas
The unknown kicker made all four of his field goal attempts, including two that looked like they were at least 40 yards away. Granted, this time around these attempts were made in the field house, but the thing to like about Rosas so far is that he split the uprights with room to spare on his attempts.
Injury Updates
Cornerback Eli Apple appeared to injure his hamstring toward the end of the third OTA. After spending some time with a trainer who tried to stretch him out, Apple was seen with an icepack on his upper leg.
McAdoo had no update on Apple other than to say they would evaluate him to see how significant his injury is. If it is significant, don’t’ expect Apple to be on the field Tuesday if at all this week since hamstring injuries are tricky.
Apple’s absence gave Donte Deayon a chance to move into the slot while Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie moved to Apple’s outside spot.
On the other side of the ball, tight end Rhett Ellison was also on the sideline during the third OTA due to what McAdoo described as “soreness.”
The head coach didn’t go into specifics about Ellison’s issue, but considering the tight end was able to stand on the sideline for the entire practice, hopefully that’s a good sign.
What to Look for this Week
Obviously, McAdoo has to be hoping for 100 percent attendance, even though he can’t come out and say as much, again, given the voluntary nature of the OTAs.
Beyond that aspect, the Giants, who typically build a little each day in their OTA work, starting with a focus on fundamentals and them moving more toward offense vs. defense drills, want to see improvement from all three phases of the game in the coming week.
“To me it’s learning and communication; those are two big things,” McAdoo said of the goals of the OTAs. “Trying to teach the players on what we’re looking for in practice, and being smart that way. Building some chemistry along the way, and trust.”
Here are a few others that will likely be on the radar.
B-Marsh vs. Jackrabbit
Every year there seems to be a marquee matchup heading into training camp. This year, it looks like that matchup will be receiver Brandon Marshall vs. cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
“It was great competition and I appreciate that because I am not going to come out here and be embarrassed,” Marshall said after practice.
“I know that he is going to bring it every day and that means that I have to do the same or I am going to be on the film and not looking too hot.”
“I am just learning things that he likes to do, getting off the line of scrimmage like as far as bigger receivers,” said Jenkins who described his battles with Marshall as being “awesome” while also noting that he’s personally learning how to defend the bigger receivers who “pull and tug” in their quest to get open against defensive backs.
The On-going Rookie Orientation
Most of the Giants rookies came in to work with the veterans when Phase 2 of the OTAs was well underway. The coaches have been trying to get the rookies up to speed so they can hit the ground running, and last week was just the beginning.
“It’s going to get real heavy for them here shortly next week,” McAdoo said after the third OTA.
Evan Engram
It’s been a while since the Giants had a player with the versatility that rookie tight end Evan Engram offers, and the coaching staff has wasted very little time in experimenting with different formations that have seen him line up in the slot, split wide, in the backfield and yes, even a couple in-line.
“He is going to help out a lot,” Jenkins said of Engram. “I think he is going to stretch the field a lot. He is understanding and learning very fast and as you can see, he is talented.”
Engram, by the way, is one of two draft picks (the other running back Wayne Gallman) who has yet to sign his rookie contract.
Coverage Schedule
The media is scheduled to have access for Friday’s OTA, the sixth of 10 scheduled for this year.
