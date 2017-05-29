New York Giants OTAs Week 2: What You Need to Know

What to Look for this Week

Obviously, McAdoo has to be hoping for 100 percent attendance, even though he can’t come out and say as much, again, given the voluntary nature of the OTAs.

Beyond that aspect, the Giants, who typically build a little each day in their OTA work, starting with a focus on fundamentals and them moving more toward offense vs. defense drills, want to see improvement from all three phases of the game in the coming week.

“To me it’s learning and communication; those are two big things,” McAdoo said of the goals of the OTAs. “Trying to teach the players on what we’re looking for in practice, and being smart that way. Building some chemistry along the way, and trust.”

Here are a few others that will likely be on the radar.

B-Marsh vs. Jackrabbit

Every year there seems to be a marquee matchup heading into training camp. This year, it looks like that matchup will be receiver Brandon Marshall vs. cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

“It was great competition and I appreciate that because I am not going to come out here and be embarrassed,” Marshall said after practice.

“I know that he is going to bring it every day and that means that I have to do the same or I am going to be on the film and not looking too hot.”

“I am just learning things that he likes to do, getting off the line of scrimmage like as far as bigger receivers,” said Jenkins who described his battles with Marshall as being “awesome” while also noting that he’s personally learning how to defend the bigger receivers who “pull and tug” in their quest to get open against defensive backs.

The On-going Rookie Orientation

Most of the Giants rookies came in to work with the veterans when Phase 2 of the OTAs was well underway. The coaches have been trying to get the rookies up to speed so they can hit the ground running, and last week was just the beginning.

“It’s going to get real heavy for them here shortly next week,” McAdoo said after the third OTA.

Evan Engram

It’s been a while since the Giants had a player with the versatility that rookie tight end Evan Engram offers, and the coaching staff has wasted very little time in experimenting with different formations that have seen him line up in the slot, split wide, in the backfield and yes, even a couple in-line.

“He is going to help out a lot,” Jenkins said of Engram. “I think he is going to stretch the field a lot. He is understanding and learning very fast and as you can see, he is talented.”

Engram, by the way, is one of two draft picks (the other running back Wayne Gallman) who has yet to sign his rookie contract.