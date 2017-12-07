New York Giants Prepare to Enter Unchartered Waters Sunday

The last time the New York Giants went into a regular-season game with an interim head coach was in 1976 after Bill Arnsparger was relieved of his duties, replaced by John McVay.

Forty-one years later, the current Giants players, all of whom weren’t even born the last time the organization was in this kind of turmoil, are about to enter those unchartered waters again after the dismissal of Ben McAdoo and the appointment of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as the interim head coach.

One current Giants player, defensive end Olivier Vernon, is familiar with playing through an in-season coaching change.

In 2015, his final season with the Miami Dolphins, Vernon’s head coach at the time, Joe Philbin, was fired after a 1-3 start that season, and was replaced by tight ends coach (and former Giants tight end) Dan Campbell as the interim.

“Well, it was a little earlier (in the season) when that happened, when I was with the Dolphins,” Vernon said Thursday. “Right now, this time, towards the end of the season, the guys’ mentality is playing for pride … try to get these wins, still going out there and fighting. And that’s really the mentality right now that we’ve got in this locker room.”

Like his teammates, Vernon believes that the players, whose team record currently stands at 2-10, let down McAdoo, who was relieved of his duties Monday.

“Looking back at last year, you couldn’t tell me that we’d be in this position. So, as players, we put it on us,” he said. “We’re the ones out there on the field, executing the plays and at the end of the day, it’s on us. It’s just unfortunate what happened.”

Safety Landon Collins agreed. “Yeah, it’s definitely on us. It’s the whole organization just players-wise not playing good, injuries, people just couldn’t get back on the field. Not playing good defense. Not playing good offense. All three phases were down. We were not doing what we were doing last year, and something had to change, I guess,” he said.

While the toothpaste can’t be stuffed back into the tube, the players, like Spagnuolo, have turned their attention to this weekend’s game against Dallas, whom they lost the regular-season opener.

Both Vernon and Collins believe that the organizational shakeup will serve as a wakeup call to the locker room.

“That could be a good way to put it,” Collins said. “People take it as in anybody could get cut. This is a great organization. This is all about business here and it’s always about winning and if you’re not winning, something is going to change and if it’s a player or it could be a coach.”

Which is why the players are making sure they’re extra tuned in this week to making sure they do everything necessary to come out on the right side of the ledger.

“I mean, obviously yeah. It’s a division game at the end of the day and it happens to be Dallas,” Vernon said. “They got us the first week of the season, a lot of guys have just been anticipating getting back and getting these wins. It feels good to get W’s, you know? We kind of lost that feeling for a little while, so guys are going to get back in this groove and try to finish out strong.”