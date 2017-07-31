New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Early Training Camp Edition

Odell Contract Talks

At what point do you see contract talks start heating up for Odell? My guess is once the season has already started? #askpat — Coach Matt Holowiak (@Goach49) July 31, 2017

What’s up Coach. I have said this before and will say this again: I do not see the Giants giving Odell Beckham Jr his new contract this year. They do not have the cap space for one, and I don’t care what people have said–you are not going to ask any of the eight big-money players already on your roster who have guaranteed money due them this year to restructure, which would be the only way I can see them clearing more space.

You also have Pugh and Richburg to do next year and, eventually, Landon Collins. So you have to find a balancing act, one that I believe will happen after this year when the list of guys with guaranteed money drops to two, I believe.

Then there is another reason no one is really discussing. Do they make Beckham the highest paid in terms of guaranteed money? Overall contract value? Do they look to make him the top-paid receiver? And how might the end of the current CBA, which comes in 2020, affect things?

I’m sure both Beckham’s agent and the Giants might want to get a feel for whether there is going to be a work stoppage and if so, will contracts toll? Is there a chance of fully guaranteed contracts occurring?

The bottom line is now is TOO SOON to do Beckham’s contract. He apparently gets it and isn’t concerned about it to take action where he’s holding out or dogging it on the field. I don’t think any of us should be concerned at this point either.