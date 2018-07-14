New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Sam Beal, Offensive Line and More

As we get another week closer to the start of the New York Giants training camp, it’s time to check in with the fans to see what’s on their minds.

As usual, the fans came through with a lot of excellent questions, including one that warrants an article all by its lonesome.

Many fans submitted questions about Sam Beal, the cornerback selected by the Giants in the third round of the supplemental draft, so I only included one question on him here given that the others were similar (but a shout-out to all those who sent questions about Beal—you know who you are).

Others wanted to know about the offensive line, quarterback, cornerback depth chart and special teams, just to name a few topics. So without any further delay, let’s jump into the questions as submitted via Twitter by @stosephchase, @ nyg_pete, @ Mr_Tangy_Zebra, @paulhaddad198, @ecppelofont, @j_mann29, @nsross, @steve10gmen, @AnnettePeacoc13, @ThomasAmato7, @TruthsRebirth, @tonymaff, @PTsully55, and @WilliamJamerson (not necessarily in that order).

Mailbag: Are the Giants seriously considering using Saquon on special teams in return duties? — WILLIAM JAMERSON (@WilliamJamerson) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Hey William, what’s good my friend? I would be surprised if the Giants are planning to use Saquon Barkley on special teams. You might read tweets saying he was fielding punts, but often times that is just because different guys are just practicing that just in case.

If I had to guess, I think Cody Latimer is going to end up the primary returner, but the team usually auditions several guys. Barkley might get a “look” but I don’t see him getting the job given his projected value to the offense.

Can they seriously bring Rosas back? His performance got lost last year because the team was so bad but he was awful — Anthony Maffei (@tonymaff) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: What’s happening Tony? Look, Rosas was inconsistent last year, no question. But he does have a strong leg and when he was consistent, his kicks were a thing of beauty. I don’t think you give up on talent that quickly, but with that said, he’s going to get competition (as he should) and he has to win the job again.

I would hope that given his offseason training with one-time Giants kicker turned kicking coach John Carney and with a new set of special teams coaches that Rosas can put behind him the rocky patch he had last year and turn into a serviceable kicker. Again, though, he has to show it in camp and in the preseason games.

what is beals salary, that of a 3rd rd pick

Or a UDFA? — harvey dent (@PTsully55) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Hey Sully. Beal’s compensation should match where he was selected had he been chosen in the spring. So in the Giants case, I believe, as per this chart, Beal’s deal will be the equivalent of the 66th overall pick in the draft (which was the first of the Giants’ two third-rounders)—a 4-year, $3.5M package.

Pat. Odell signing soon???? — Joe Chase (@stosephchase) July 13, 2018

Pat Says: Hey Joe. I’m sticking with what I wrote in this article and what I’ve been saying in podcasts—I think the Giants will want to see him go through all the football moves in pads in a controlled practice environment (though I don’t think they’ll put him in games, at least I would hope they won’t) and then see where things stand.

Once Beckham proves he’s 100%, my guess is contract negotiations will come together fairly quickly and so long as both sides are reasonable, I could see a deal getting done either just before or slightly into the regular season.

Who do you see prevailing in the CB group for the final spots assuming Jenkins/Apple/Gay are locks and we keep 5? — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Hey Pete (and a shout out to @Giants_I2000, who asked a similar question). I think if the Giants keep five corners, four of the five will be Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple, William Gay, and Sam Beal.

I know there was much made about how high they are on Grant Haley, but I can’t see them keeping two inexperienced corners on the back-end of the depth chart, so I’m wondering if Beal sticks and they try to sneak Haley to the practice squad.

As for the fifth cornerback, if you count Curtis Riley as a corner—he can play both corner and safety—I think he would be the fifth guy they keep as he’d be the swing man at both positions.

Who’s a dark horse break-out star that becomes a house hold name with non-giant fans this season? — Mr Tangy Zebra (@Mr_Tangy_Zebra) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Zeebs, great question! This one had me thinking. I think Will Hernandez is definitely someone who can qualify for a breakout role as a rookie. Yes, he’s a high draft pick, but offensive linemen usually don’t get the love from the fans like the skill position guys do.

I think Rhett Ellison has potential to really step up as a top-notch blocker in the run game plus he can catch passes. On defense, if he can stay healthy, I think B.J. Goodson might meet that criteria and I’m especially looking forward to seeing what B.J. Hill can do if he hangs on to the starting defensive end job.

Patricia , im in love with your reporting . Eli Manning struggles early on and Webb continues to show promise at camp What happens ? When? — paulhaddad1980 (@paulhaddad1980) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Aw Paul, you made my day. Thank you. You pose an interesting question that I don’t think many people have thought about. My guess is it all depends on what’s behind Manning’s struggles.

If his offensive line turns to ash, if he loses all his top receivers, if his running game doesn’t pan out, then can you really justify making a switch if the offense and Manning sputter? Manning is at a point in his career where I think he’s only as good as his supporting cast.

Now let’s say everything around him is functioning on all cylinders and Manning struggles. In that instance, my guess is they’ll try to work through whatever issues they have at all costs until they have exhausted all avenues. We saw how competitive Manning is and I would be shocked if, absent inury, they pulled him this year.

With that said, I do think we could be seeing Davis Webb in some meaningful game snaps this year—if I’m the coaches, I pull Manning in games where it’s a blowout either way.

I have 2 more. How long does Zac DeOssie have left and who loses out at safety — Randy (@ecppelofont) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: What’s going on? Zak DeOssie has been with this team since 2007 and remains one of the best long snappers in the game. But yes, he’s getting up there in age—he’s 34 years old as of this writing. As to how much longer he has left, that all depends on how he feels physically.

In recent years he’s had back issues but he’s also managed to keep those pretty much under control. I suppose though there will come a day where his body just says, “Forget it!” and he calls it a career, but I think that DeOssie has a place on this team for as long as he holds up physically.

At safety, my early guess is that it will be Landon Collins, Andrew Adams, Michael Thomas and Darian Thompson. However, I’m not sure how they’re listing Curtis Riley—is he going to be the fifth cornerback or the fourth safety? My guess is it will be the former, even though he can step in at safety. And I think promising prospect Sean Chandler is likely a practice squad candidate if he comes through with a solid showing.

Oh and in response to your other question about Ereck Flowers playing the whole season at right tackle, barring injury or him completely tanking, yes, I think Flowers will be the guy.

Hey Pat, do you see Sam Beal as more of a developmental project for 2019 and beyond or an instant contributor on defense for this season? — Joseph Jungermann (@j_mann29) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Thanks Joseph. As previously mentioned, I received a lot of questions about Sam Beal for this mailbag, so apologies to those whose names I didn’t include in this mailbag—no point in repeating the same question and answer over and over.

Right now I think Beal is a bit on the raw side to where I don’t think they’re going to get much if anything out of him on defense for at least the first half of the season. Beal needs to add a little bulk to help him in run support and his technique in pass coverage is lacking refinement.

I think if he’s as coachable as the scouting reports claim, we could see him in spot duty in the second half of the season, but otherwise I believe Beal will really begin making an impact in 2019 as I have a gut feeling that unless Janoris Jenkins comes up with a season similar to 2016, he’ll be among the 2019 salary cap cuts.

Is Flowers talking w his O-Line teammates, what’s the chemistry like on O-line besides the best-friend centres (spelled American English FYI) — Ross McLaren (@nsross) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Hey Ross. Yeah, I caught the spelling, but here in America, we spell it “center” (at least that’s how I was taught).

Spelling lesson aside, based on what I saw during the spring, yes, Flowers interacted with his fellow offensive linemen, but I couldn’t tell you much about the atmosphere in the locker room because the media isn’t allowed in there until the regular season. So I don’t really have a firsthand observation to offer.

With all that said, everyone I’ve spoke with says the chemistry is developing, but that it’s also a work in progress.

Assuming everyone plays to expectations, how do the Giants stack up against the eagles? — Steve Henig (@steve10gmen) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Steve, this is an outstanding question and one that I think warrants its own article. Give me a few days to do the necessary research to put something together—and thanks for the suggestion.

Rumor has it that DRC is going to sign with us. Any truth to it? @drc_41 — Annette Peacock (@AnnettePeacoc13) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Hey Annette, thank you for the question. That rumor apparently got started at the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball game in June and I believe that when Rodgers-Cromartie dropped a hint about being seen again, he didn’t specify what team it would be.

I know Washington expressed interest in him, so I would think that’s a good place to start if he were to resurface. I also think with the Giants having added Sam Beal and having dished out more than $90K in guaranteed money to William Gay that there might not be room for Rodgers-Cromartie.

With that said, if injuries hit that unit and if Rodgers-Cromartie remains unsigned, I suspect they have his number on speed dial. The real question then becomes is Rodgers-Cromartie willing to return for what will likely be a minimum offer?

Unless he’s had a change of heart from the last time they discussed slashing his 2018 earnings, my guess is Rodgers-Cromartie gets a better offer elsewhere, he’ll pounce on that.

With numerous options in the offensive arsenal where do you see Even Engram in the pecking order and how vital a role will he play? I would assume behind Beckham, Barkley, and Shepherd. #askpat — Thomas Amato (@ThomasAmato7) July 12, 2018

Pat Says: Interesting question, Thomas. I think when it’s all said and done, Engram will probably be the third-most targeted receiver on the Giants, behind Beckham and Shepard.

I think Barkley will probably be behind Engram—I think most of his touches will be in the ground game, though I wouldn’t be shocked if he finishes with a couple dozen receptions as a rookie. I’m very interested to see how Engram’s production falls into place, meaning from which spot is he most productive.

#AskPat from what you’ve seen this offseason, do you notice a heightened/raised sense of urgency to succeed and be the driving force of the team from the offensive line group? That chip on the shoulder? That group has huge expectations with all the roster/coaching changes. — ReggieReg (@TruthsRebirth) July 11, 2018

Pat Says: Another great question. I think every year there is a sense of urgency and an energy in that building. When you have a new coaching staff AND a new general manager, I think the players crank it up even more because there is a matter of trying to impress the new bosses.

As for the offensive line, I think the pressure is on them to build enough cohesiveness to where they can finish each other’s sentences.

I do get the impression that this year’s group has a bit more of a sense of urgency than last year’s, as I suspect some of last year’s group might have believed their preseason press clippings.

Again, time will tell—I think once the pads go on, we will get a complete picture about where this offensive line is. But I’m a little more optimistic than I was this time last year about the unit.