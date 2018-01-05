New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The “Snow Day” Ediition

The weather outside is frightful, at least if you’re in the Northeast where Winter Storm Grayson has pounded residents into submission with the white, fluffy stuff. As we did out from Grayson does its thing, we’ll go ahead and open up the mailbag to see what’s on the minds of Giants fans

All along I’ve maintained that Eli won’t be going anywhere as long as the Giants can get him some protection and get some roster depth. This is not a major rebuild. They need an O-line more than they need Josh Rosen. What do you think? — John Harris (@groundswell54) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: John, there is no question that the team needs to fix its offensive line. As far as needing a quarterback, eventually they will have to replace Eli Manning. Is Davis Webb the answer? That I can’t say given the regime change.

Here’s what I’m interested to see: do they fix the offensive line via the draft or free agency? One of the issues I had with the previous regime is they trusted a young line to protect a veteran quarterback, which I thought was a mismatch. If they go light on the veterans in free agency, that would make me wonder if they’re looking for a young quarterback to “grow old” together with his offensive line, if that makes sense. So we’ll see how it all plays out

I will say this: I’m not so sure they re-sign Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg. I have a feeling the offensive line will have a very, very different look in 2018.

Not sure if i asked or not,but would you know all the Giants draft picks this year? 2-34-66- etc? Also thank you for helping us with all the off season madness. https://t.co/sKW54QobLL — Rob. ‘The Grinch’ (@_RobJigga_) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: According to Over the Cap, the Giants listed overall draft picks are 2, 34, 66, 14, 137, 141, 179 and 220. However, I believe they traded #220 to the Steelers for Ross Cockrell.

Also, that chart doesn’t take into consideration any supplemental picks (OTC projects the Giants as possibly getting a 4th and a 7th). Supplemental picks will affect the final draft slots, but I hope what I’ve provided gives you an initial point of reference.

#askpat why is everyone acting as if Rosen & Darnald r the next Aikman & Montana! They could be a bust. Yet most have Rosen going to Giants🤔 — marisa (@mkbmarisa) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Well, Darnold and Rosen could be busts or they could be the next Aikman and Montana. You never do know, right?

Out of all the replacement players the Giants had to use this year,

1. who impressed you the most?

2. Who do you think has a chance of being with the team next year? — The God AB (@krownedprince) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Interesting question, but for clarity purposes, I’m viewing” replacements” as the flip-card kids–those who you needed the flipcard to put a name to a jersey number. some who come to mind include WR Hunter Sharp, CBs Brandon Dixon and Daryl Morris, OL Chad Wheeler, LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and S Ryan Murphy.

As for who I think has a chance of making the team next year, I’d put Sharp at the top of my list as I liked what I saw from him as a return specialist. I’d also put Armstrong on the list as he was solid in special teams., and I think Dixon has a chance. We’ll see if those guys are back once Gettleman starts revamping the roster, but those are the guys who stood out to me.

#askpat how do you see the Giants drafting at number 2 or do you think they trade out to 5 ? — Ryan (@TRYANJR) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Thanks for the question Ryan. I don’t want to sound like a broken record here, but it’s too early to make this call. I believe the juniors have until January 15 to declare for starters, and that could sway things as will the combine and pro day workouts.

My gut feeling is it makes sense to trade down and accumulate picks (and lessen some of the rookie pool they’ll need in the process), but I’d really like to hear from the new head coach, whoever that might be, on what he knows about Davis Webb.

#ask pat We all know the offensive woes of the past. Can this Defense get back on track in 2018? — Dennis Lonardo (@DLonardo2) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: I think so, but they need to get speedy linebackers. Please, draft a young stud or two and give me guys who can fill holes and keep up with receivers in the flats. I also think they need to get both JPP and Olivier Vernon on the field for all 16 games.

In the two years that OV has been here, that has yet to happen. I’d also like to see competition at free safety. Darian Thompson was okay but not the playmaker I think everyone thought he’d be.

And they have to resolve what they’re going to do with Eli Apple and figure out if they’ll keep DRC, who is getting up there in age. But my number one concern right now is the linebackers and how that unit is revamped.

#askpat what separates mcdaniels from the others ? — Igod (@rahim_shaw) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Honestly, I don’t know. I say that because I haven’t spoken to any of the candidates so I couldn’t tell you what their team building philosophies are. I suppose people like him because of how potent the Patriots offense has been over the years, so he has that going for him, I guess.

But I would really want to know what happened when he was in Denver and how he plans to make sure that doesn’t happen again before I become excited about him as a candidate.

How much is choice of Coordinators discussed in a Head Coach interview? — Sean McKay (@spmckay31) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: I’m sure the topic comes up since the coordinators would have to align with the overall vision the coach wants for the offense and defense.

Please give us your starting 11 on offense and defense for next year. — MJ (@MJ916) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Sorry, but without knowing who the head coach will be and the various competitions, I couldn’t come close to putting this together. I’ll be happy to take a guess at this after the draft but right now, I’ll have to pass.

#Askpat @Patricia_Traina which one of the recivers this year did you like that you wanna see have a more significant role next year? — Daniel Klein (@DanSk1997) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Interesting question. I was intrigued by Hunter Sharp, who I suspect might get a chance to become the team’s new punt returner next year. I don’t think he’s anything higher than a fourth receiver, but we’ll see.

Do you notice a difference between this coaching search and the last one after TC? Personally, I think this time ownership is extending the pool of candidates and been more patient to make a decision after talking to all. #AskPat — César Espejel (@Csr3_) January 4, 2018

Pat Says: Actually yes, I do, and good observation by you. When they hired McAdoo, I always got the impression they wanted to stay in-house, which they ultimately did.

With that having fallen apart and with a new general manager at the helm, the current search sort of reminds me of when the Giants were looking to replace Jim Fassel. In fact, if I recall correctly, they even took a road trip to New England where I believe Tom Coughlin was at the time.

From Al V. (via e-mail)

A couple of thoughts on Eli Manning. Firstly, I will give him his due. He appears to be a good man. He did win 2 Super Bowls and received MVP accolades. Even now he has an occasional good game. Based on that he will probably make the Hall of Fame. On that day I will swallow hard, groan, and roll my eyes.

Whereas he obviously brought some skills to the position, I feel he is the QB version of the king in the fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes” where nobody will tell it like it is! First of all, he came out of college with a reputation of being something of a ‘scatter arm’ quarterback. Have you watched him pass over the last 10 years? He is horribly inaccurate, constantly over or underthrowing receivers.

He constantly costs us yards by breaking the momentum of backs and tight ends with the simplest of passes by throwing at their feet, too high or behind them. He has the clumsiest feet which makes him almost incapable of getting important yardage by the run. His lack of athleticism is so palpable! He simply can’t buy that critical extra 1-2 seconds for a receiver to get open, can’t escape pressure with his feet and can’t throw on the run.

Ah, but you say he is a ‘pocket quarterback’? Well, if you can’t run, then you’d better be an accurate passer (NOT) and have great vision, pocket presence, and skill at reading defenses and avoiding interceptions……which brings me to my next point. He LED THE LEAGUE in INT’s 2 years, fell just 1 or 2 short 2 other years and we had the highest percentage of futility and INT’s in the red zone for many years!!! It is not always the fault of the O line or the receivers or poor play calling by the coaches.

Mike Francessa has said many times how difficult it is to win in the NFL, that the extra couple of 3rd down conversions means the difference between winning and losing. That has defined Eli and our dismal 3rd down conversion rate, and, if I may say, has also had a profoundly negative effect on the defense by dispiriting and fatiguing them and getting them back on the field too long and two often.

The best defense is always a good offense! I really believe that in recent years, at least, we have lost several games each season directly attributable to Eli Manning’s very poor play. In summation, I realize that his O line is not good and this year the injuries have been staggering to the team, and I know Eli has legions of supporters, including yourself.

I have enormous respect for your knowledge and opinions. However, I for one can’t wait for the new regime and, even allowing for the inevitable growing pains, a new era of exciting Giant football with a new quarterback.

Pat Says: Thanks for the letter Al. I have said this many, many times and will say it again: you’re going to miss Eli Manning when he’s gone just as I suspected you missed Phil Simms after he was cut. Manning isn’t perfect—who is?—but look at some of the other teams out there who haven’t enjoyed the luxury of having a consistent presence at quarterback for as long as the Giants have.

Has Manning lost them a game or two here and there? Yes. “Many games” though as you say? Not even close and I would ask, since I know you to be a subscriber, that if you have our back issues, you check them because I am pretty sure we outlined those small handful of games where Manning was the primary cause for the losses.

If anything, the previous front office regime failed not just Manning but the team as well by not building a better offensive line years ago like they should have, and, more recently, by appointing a head coach who was so hell bent on making this team’s offense Green Bay Part II despite not having the personnel to do it.

Let me ask you this: can you sit there and tell me for certain that Manning’s “accuracy issues” are all on him? And really is it a surprise that he’s not a mobile quarterback? This has been known for YEARS.

You’re entitled to an opinion. I personally believe they can reload and give it a go for one more season and I think that’s what they’re going to do. And after seeing how quickly they pushed Simms out the door, I just don’t’ see them doing the same thing regarding Manning.