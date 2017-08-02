New York Giants Training Camp Report: August 2, 2017

First full-padded practice forced inside due to inclement weather.

The New York Giants took to the practice field in full pads for what was supposed to be a two-hour outdoor practice.

Outside of the injuries to receiver Sterling Shepard and offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker and the absence of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (see the next section) head coach Ben McAdoo had to be pleased with how things were going.

The players were physical, with some dust-ups happening throughout the lengthy and hot session, the tempo was at an all-time new high for a practice this year and work was getting done.

And then with one clap of lightning flashing in the distance with about 45 minutes left to go in practice, the air was out of the balloon. The Giants headed inside to the field house, trailed by the media, while the fans who came out to see the first padded practice of summer were advised to take shelter.

Once inside, the tempo seemed to take a noticeable dip. The Giants did continue to practice, but head coach Ben McAdoo added a competition period to the practice session, which he said was off by two minutes.

Although the weather is out of anyone’s control, McAdoo was generally pleased with what the players showed.

“We added a competition to practice, and had to transition inside and were only off schedule by two minutes so I think they handled it very well.”

Venue switch aside, McAdoo was generally pleased with how his team responded to wearing pads.

“I think the second day of pads is always a challenge to get them down, and I thought we were off the ground for the most part today,” he said.

“I need to go in and take a look at the tape, but fitting your pads in is a big part of things and the second day guys are sore obviously. They haven’t had those types of collisions in a while. Some guys a year, some guys over half a year. I thought we did a nice job today, especially on two different surfaces.”

They’ll try to get a full workout in outside on Thursday in what is believed to be another padded practice. Friday will be a walk-through and then on Saturday, a practice that is closed to the public but open to the media, McAdoo will be putting the team through its longest and most intense practice of camp before giving them a day off Sunday.