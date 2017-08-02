New York Giants Training Camp Report: August 2, 2017

First full-padded practice forced inside due to inclement weather.
The New York Giants took to the practice field in full pads for what was supposed to be a two-hour outdoor practice.
Outside of the injuries to receiver Sterling Shepard and offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker and the absence of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (see the next section) head coach Ben McAdoo had to be pleased with how things were going.
The players were physical, with some dust-ups happening throughout the lengthy and hot session, the tempo was at an all-time new high for a practice this year and work was getting done.
And then with one clap of lightning flashing in the distance with about 45 minutes left to go in practice, the air was out of the balloon. The Giants headed inside to the field house, trailed by the media, while the fans who came out to see the first padded practice of summer were advised to take shelter.
Once inside, the tempo seemed to take a noticeable dip. The Giants did continue to practice, but head coach Ben McAdoo added a competition period to the practice session, which he said was off by two minutes.
Although the weather is out of anyone’s control, McAdoo was generally pleased with what the players showed.
“We added a competition to practice, and had to transition inside and were only off schedule by two minutes so I think they handled it very well.”
Venue switch aside, McAdoo was generally pleased with how his team responded to wearing pads.
“I think the second day of pads is always a challenge to get them down, and I thought we were off the ground for the most part today,” he said.
“I need to go in and take a look at the tape, but fitting your pads in is a big part of things and the second day guys are sore obviously. They haven’t had those types of collisions in a while. Some guys a year, some guys over half a year. I thought we did a nice job today, especially on two different surfaces.”
They’ll try to get a full workout in outside on Thursday in what is believed to be another padded practice. Friday will be a walk-through and then on Saturday, a practice that is closed to the public but open to the media, McAdoo will be putting the team through its longest and most intense practice of camp before giving them a day off Sunday.
Injury Report
Receiver Sterling Shepard suffered what has initially been diagnosed as a low left ankle sprain. Shepard was carted off the practice field after apparently going down during some individual unit drills. McAdoo said the receiver was running a hammer route, put his foot in the ground, and rolled his ankle.
Running back Shane Vereen (lower body soreness) and defensive end Devin Taylor (lower body soreness) both remained sidelined.
Cornerback Valentino Blake (lower back tightness) was held out of practice. Offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker had to leave practice early after suffering a foot injury.
Receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (shoulder) was back at practice a day after having to leave early. And as noted here, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was given the practice off by head coach Ben McAdoo.; Pierre-Paul said he’d be back at practice Thursday.
Linebacker J.T. Thomas (knee) and running back Shaun Draughn (ankle) remain on the PUP list.
Lineup Notes
With Sterling Shepard’s day cut short, Odell Beckham Jr. and Dwayne Harris shared the reps in the slot.
“We have to practice football to get better at football,” McAdoo said. “When someone goes down, the next man stands up and we work as hard as we can behind the scenes to get the player healthy.”
Romeo Okwara and Avery Moss split the first-team snaps at left defensive end with Jason Pierre-Paul given the day off. I think the snap distribution might have slightly favored Moss, the rookie, which would make sense since the coaches have a good idea what Okwara can do.
Darius Powe, who has been impressive dating back to the spring, continues to get first-team reps, as does Tavarres King. Roger Lewis, who last year beat Powe for a roster spot and who started the 2016 season ahead of King on the depth chart, has mostly worked with the second-string offense.
Rookie second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson, who yesterday spoke about wanting to win the starting job alongside of Damon Harrison at defensive tackle, received some first-team reps today.
It was Josh Johnson’s turn to work with the second-team offense. I thought this practice was his best one so far this summer.
What He Said
“I told somebody earlier, it’s not my job to put myself in the pecking order. My job is to compete and give 112 percent every day and that’s what I do.”
–WR Tavarres King on where he stands in terms of the depth chart at receiver
Holding the Line
For weeks–no, months–I’ve been telling those of you who have asked about the offensive line to wait until the pads go on as that’s when we’ll get a better picture as to who has improved among the pit players and who has not.
Ultimately, the games will really give the complete picture, but with that said, the picture is starting to come into focus.
I think hands down, Bobby Hart is the most improved. Hart really seems dialed into his technique and making sure he’s doing things right. He looks comfortable out there and more importantly, he’s becoming a bit of an enforcer, protecting his guys from the big bad defenders when they get a little extra pushing and shoving in there.
I don’t think I’ve seen very many pressures allowed by Hart since camp started, and I like how he gets after his man in the run game. I’m still not sure the issues on the right side of the line are fixed in general, but I’ve been encouraged so far.
On the left side, I’ve said this before: Ereck Flowers is inconsistent, especially in pass protection. What I think happens is that if he loses control of the situation, he reverts to the technique he has relied on for years, and it’s not pretty.
Flowers, as I see it, is fantastic when moving straight ahead, but if he has to play a man on an angle or a guy who’s built low to the ground, that’s where he gets into trouble with his hands rising up around his man’s shoulder/neck area.
Part of the problem looks to be a lack of knee bend. Flowers is 6’6” tall, so he’s probably always going to struggle in that area.
The other thing that is worrisome is that he continues to drop his head and reaches blindly for his man, often with little success. Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media managed to snag this video clip which illustrates what I’m referring to.
On the plus side, he does look to be quicker and he also seems to have a lot more stamina to where he’s not sucking air toward the end of a practice. We’ll see how he does in the games, but now, I would say he probably has a lot more work to get done.
Speaking of the line, I was asked what the contingency plan was at left tackle. If the season started tomorrow, I think Justin Pugh would be the best option.
Chad Wheeler, who has been working at left tackle with the second-string offense, is as raw as they come with technique issues that include letting his hands wander outside of the framework. Wheeler does have a nasty streak that you can appreciate, but I think he’s a developmental project at this point.
With that said, remember that there will be roster cuts made around the league. And I would not be shocked if the Giants try to grab a veteran offensive tackle who can back up Flowers if he continues to struggle.
Fan Question of the Day: The Young OL
Thanks for the question Doc. The best way to put it is that the young guys are works in progress. I’ve seen some sloppy technique that has led to a lot of blatant holding. I also see a few guys who are going to have to work on their strength this year. Offensive linemen take some tome to develop, but I think there is some talent in that group with which to work.
For example, if they can clean up some of the technique inconsistencies with Chad Wheeler, they might have something there for the future. And Adam Bisnowaty looks like he needs a little more polish, as today I thought he held his man on at least three different plays.
- Linebacker B.J. Goodson is really making some noise this year. Goodson has been involved in a few dust-ups with teammates already, which is a good thing because it shows he’s willing to stand his ground. His latest was with running back Orleans Darkwa. Goodson, by the way, is still a little shaky when asked to drop back into coverage, but he looks to be getting better each day against the run.
- I noted this in another practice report, but undrafted free agent linebacker Calvin Munson has not only looked good in drills, he’s getting a long look as a core member of special teams. Munson has been working with the first team coverage units and has been playing like a man possessed out there. He could be someone who might end up sneaking on to the 53-man roster.
- Undrafted free agent Travis Rudolph, hoping to earn a spot among the receiving corps, helped his case when he snared a pass from quarterback Davis Webb during the 7-on-7 period devoted to getting the young guys and those making a position switch some work. Rudolph beat fellow undrafted rookie DaShaun Amos, a cornerback.
- Mike Nugent made all four of his field goal attempts, which were 30, 32, 37 and 42 yards respectively. Nugent split the uprights on each one.
- Eric Pinkins and Matt LaCosse got involved in a brief dust-up on special teams that was over as soon as it began. Pinkins has been practicing with some fire in his belly out there.
- Rookie Avery Moss snagged his first interception this camp–maybe as a Giant, for that matter. Moss did a nice job of keeping track of where the ball was and getting a hand up to knock it down and to him in the process.
- I’ve been trying to keep an eye on tight end Jerell Adams, who was Carl Banks’ pick for a sleeper when Banks guested on our podcast. Adams has been looking very smooth catching passes and he told me today that overall he just has a better understanding of the offense and his role in it. Adams hasn’t been asked much to block from the fullback spot–he does more in-line blocking–but when he does have to go on the move, he has a quicker first step than what I remember from last year.
- Another second-year player who is having a good offseason is defensive end Romeo Okwara. The Giants are in search of a third defensive end who can spell Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. I thought perhaps Devin Taylor might emerge as that guy, but he’s been on the shelf with a lower leg injury. Okwara, meanwhile, has made the most of his opportunities. I spoke with him today and he busted his butt over the offseason to get stronger and faster and to get a better understanding of the defense. Quite often, the biggest jump a second-year player will make is in understanding the bigger picture and Okwara seems to get it.
- Mark Herzlich has looked really smooth catching passes as a tight end. Again, I’m not sure if that will be in his job description once the season begins, not if the Giants keep four tight ends as I believe might be the case, but it’s probably reassuring to the team to know that they have a contingency plan should injuries start to wipe players out at that position.
- You can see Davis Webb get a little better every day. In the “opportunity” segment of practice reserved for the young players, I believe he only had one incomplete pass. Otherwise he hit a couple of receivers–Rudolph and Herzlich (both as noted in previous bullets) in stride.
