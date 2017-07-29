New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 29, 2017

New York Giants all-in on building camaraderie on every play.

Head coach Ben McAdoo hasn’t come right out and said it in so many words, at least not yet but it’s clear that’s really pushing the “all for one” motif in his locker room.

The best example of this came on one of the very first plays in the 11-on-11 session. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins picked off an Eli Manning pass intended for Sterling Shepard and returned it for a touchdown.

That’s a pick, folks. A post shared by Patricia Traina (@ptwrites) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

If you recall, whenever there was an interception, usually the guys closest to the action would be the ones scrambling to either block or make the tackle.

Not so this time around. As Jenkins dashed toward the end zone, he had an army come hustling over to make sure he would not be denied. He also had coaches and teammates on the sideline running down along the sideline to cheer him on.

Meanwhile on offense, there was a similar picture. All 11 guys tried to chase down Jenkins to deny him entry into the end zone.

“The game’s about the ball,” head coach Ben McAdoo said. “Everyone wanted the ball.”

Everyone, coach?

“The defense was returning the interception; it essentially turns into a punt return when they get the ball in their hands. Everyone on defense blocks for the guy who intercepted the ball, which was jack-rabbit. Everyone on offense goes and covers the ball. It’s a whole team operation.”

And one that will serve them well once the darts start flying for real.